Karlie Kloss and Ken Jeong Serve as Substitute Teachers in YouTube's New COVID-19 Series

On the other hand, Joseph Gordon-Levitt has the green light for his new web series, & # 39; Create Together # WithMe & # 39 ;, and YUNGBLUD writes his own program, & # 39; Stay Home With: YUNGBLUD & # 39 ;.

Model Karlie Kloss and comedy star Ken jeong They took on new roles as substitute teachers as part of a new YouTube Originals series to educate young people about blocking the coronavirus.

Celebrity Substitute will feature famous faces offering online classes for those trapped at home, with Kloss, who founded the free "Kode With Klossy" camp for teenage girls in 2015, teaching viewers all about computer coding, while "The hangover"Actor Jeong will draw on his story as a former doctor to give a virtual biology lesson.

Other stars coming together to "streamline distance learning" include the former American footballer-turned-actor. Terry Crews, singer actress Janelle Monáe"Riverdale"star Camila Mendes and science boffin Bill nye.

Meanwhile, YouTube bosses have given "Start"star Joseph Gordon-Levitt the green light for his new web series, "Create Together #WithMe," in which he will showcase new isolation projects from his HitRecord site, a collaborative media platform that connects artists from around the world.

British rocker YUNGBLUD He has also marked his own show, raising the curtain on how he and his band members are adapting to work together remotely on "Stay Home With: YUNGBLUD," during which he will encourage viewers to donate to the charity of No Kid Hungry food.

Announcing the new original programming list, Susanne Daniels, Global Director of Original Content for YouTube, says: "YouTube's greatest strength is its ability as a global platform to build community and connection between people from all walks of life."

"We are working to develop new and exciting original content that is relevant, useful and entertaining to deepen those connections and give people an outlet to join."