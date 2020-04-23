Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad was postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus scare

The first glimpse of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Dhaakad was recently released online and left many intrigued by the movie. Fans were excited to see Kangana in the wild avatar, however it looks like they will now know how to wait a little longer for that to happen. The film was initially slated for a Diwali release, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it appears that the project will be postponed like many other films.

According to a prominent newspaper, writer Sohail Makhlai revealed that the film was supposed to go on sale in April, but due to the coronavirus scare, manufacturers now plan to start shooting in July. While the Diwali release seems difficult as the film hits the ground four months later, the creators have yet to decide on a new date. Kangana Ranaut also had to shoot for Jayalalithaa's biopic in July, so it will be interesting to see how the actress will manage her appointments for the two projects.

The coronavirus has had a severe impact on Bollywood movies with theaters across the country closed and the filming of various projects postponed indefinitely. Movies like '83, Sooryavanshi and Coolie No.1 along with several others have also been pushed indefinitely until the situation is under control.