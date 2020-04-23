Kandi Burruss celebrates Blaze Tucker's 5-month anniversary – see the beautiful photos she chose to mark the event

Kandi Burruss shared a couple of new photos with her baby, Blaze Tucker, for her fifth anniversary. In one of the photos, she and Todd Tucker's son Ace Wells Tucker also appear, and fans are here for these photos. Check them out below.

‘Guess who is five months old today! @blazetucker Ka ’Kandi captioned her post, which includes the beautiful photos.

Someone posted this message: ‘Blaze looks like Shadina. How nice, "and another follower said," Ace looks like you and Riley. Blaze is Todd's twin. "

Another commenter wrote, "They both look, beautiful mom and daughter twins," and someone else said, "Awww Kandi … they are so beautiful." You are Amazons. "

One of the Kandi fans said, "I slipped to the right and thought Ace was missing." I had to slide it to the left to make sure "cuties,quot; didn't drive me crazy, and another follower said, "Your smile and your nose Todd's eyes." Happy 5 months ".

A follower said: ka @kandiburrus she is just Burning through time. Look at that smile, "and someone else posted the following message:" She is so beautiful and Ace is so handsome. God Bles. "

Someone else said: Feliz Happy birthday big girl! You look like your mommy, "and a follower posted this message:" Look at Ace's cute pose! "Happy 5 months Blaze!"

Another commenter posted this post to Kandi praising Blaze: ka @kandi I promise every time I see her beautiful face she looks like a doll I had when I was little. I LOVED that baby doll and I love Boss Blaze. "

Kandi made her fans happy the other day when she revealed that she had uploaded a highly anticipated video on her YouTube channel and that her fans were amazed. She published the new Talk about it episode about RHOA season 12 finale, and the fans were crazy with excitement.



