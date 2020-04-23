Jussie Smollett lawsuit against Chicago filed by federal judge – Deadline

United States District Court Judge Virginia Kendall ruled Wednesday that Jussie Smollett's claim for malicious prosecution by the City of Chicago cannot go forward.

The judge ruled that Smollett can re-file the case if he is found innocent at his next trial on his original charges of fabricating a racially charged assault.

A grand jury in February again indicted Smollet on charges of having organized a hate crime. Special Prosecutor Dan Webb lobbied for the charges after Smollett's original 16 charges were dropped by prosecutors, a move that caused outrage in some quarters.

Webb filed a new charge of six charges against the previous one Empire star in February. Smollett has pleaded not guilty.

The city also sued Smollett to recover $ 130,106 for its investigation of its claims. Smollett filed a counterclaim last November, making its criminal prosecution allegations against the city, detectives Michael Theis and Edward Wodnicki, the former Chicago police chief. Eddie Johnson and bodybuilding brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo.

Smollett has firmly upheld his innocence in the charges.