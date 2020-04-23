Julianne Hough says time apart from husband Brooks Laich has been "magical,quot;

Fans of Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich know that the couple was separated for a time during the coronavirus pandemic. Page Six reported today that the celebrity couple is actually enjoying their time separately.

According to the outlet, Elich, 36, has been enjoying solitude at his Idaho home with his dog, Koda, while Hough was in Los Angeles. Despite being on the other side of the country, apparently, they are doing well.

During an Instagram Live session for Oprah magazine, Julianne shared that she had been "alone,quot; while her husband had been doing "a lot of gardening work." Hough told the host that it has truly been a "magic moment,quot; for both of them.

Hough explained that despite being alone, she doesn't care that much because she is an introvert by nature. According to the reality star, in his thirties, he has spent a lot of time with people, but he has also been enjoying his solitude.

That said, the Dancing With The Stars student said she doesn't feel "alone," but she definitely feels "alone." The reality star pointed out that there is a difference between the two terms. While he misses being with other people, loneliness isn't too bad, either. It is a moment of reflection for her.

She has been developing a deeper connection to what is most important in her life. Laich made similar comments on his podcast near the beginning of the week. He said he missed connections with other people, but that he finally liked being alone.

However, he said that a large part of his quarantine time is his dog. The former NHLer said he loves having his dog with him, otherwise he would probably be a little more upset by the isolation. While the couple have been singing about how great things are, they are rumored to be breaking up.

Ad

The speculation only intensified when Hough was seen with Ben Barnes in Los Angeles, while Laich is at his home in Idaho.



Post views:

0 0