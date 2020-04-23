Julianne Hough discovers that self-isolation away from the husband is & # 39; magic & # 39;

WENN

The former judge of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; She enjoys self-isolation in Los Angeles without her husband of three years, Brooks Laich, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dancer and actress Julianne Hough She's finding self-isolation "magical," despite the fact that she lives miles away from her husband, a retired ice hockey player. Brooks Laich.

Former athlete Laich revealed that he was hiding on his sprawling Idaho property during this week's episode of his "How Men Think" podcast, with his dog Koda as his only companion.

Now Hough has opened up about how he's recovering in Los Angeles, explaining that his non-traditional relationship setup works well for the couple.

"I've been alone," she shared during an Instagram Live interview for Oprah magazine. "My husband is in Idaho doing a lot of yard work, so we are doing our separate things right now, but it really was a magical time."

Despite spending her days alone in the chaos of the coronavirus, Hough, 31, insists that she has really learned to appreciate her own company because she is more introverted at heart.

"I think at 30, I've always been around people, and I always try to create and do a lot of things … but this is new, it's a little bit different," he explained.

"I don't feel lonely, but I definitely feel lonely. I think there is a big difference. I really miss people, I want to hug them and talk to them, but I really enjoy this moment where I can really connect with what is really important in my life … "

The couple's comments about their lives separated during the COVID-19 outbreak emerge amid continued speculation that the stars' marriage is on the rocks.

They were married in Idaho in 2017.