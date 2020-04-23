Home Entertainment Jordyn Woods apologizes to Kylie: "I miss you and love you!"

Jordyn Woods apologizes to Kylie: "I miss you and love you!"

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods used to be best friends. But the two had a fight, after Jordyn was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian's baby father, Tristan Thompson.

Shortly after Jordyn was caught with Tristan, Kylie and all her sisters cut off their African American best friend.

Well, Jordyn just sent a message: that she's ready to make amends for Kylie.

Jordyn posted a photo of her on vacation last night, titled #Imissyouandiloveyou. The image was taken two years ago, on a girls' trip with Kylie. In fact, it was Kylie who took the photo.

Here is the picture:

