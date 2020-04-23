Jonas Brothers to Give Special Announcement During Planned Live Stream

Instagram

Inviting fans and fans to join them virtually on April 23, Joe Jonas and his brothers Nick and Kevin promise that their online meeting & # 39; will be quite amazing & # 39 ;.

the Jonas brothers We've asked fans to join them online on Thursday (April 23) as they prepare to make some "special announcements."

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonasand Kevin Jonas They are currently isolating themselves separately, but plan to meet virtually with their supporters on Thursday for what appears to be a live discussion and performance session.

Success creators of "Sucker" alerted devotees of the event via social media on Wednesday, posting on Twitter: "There is something we want to talk to you about tomorrow. Does 4pm ET / 1pm PT work for you? We will be on I live on Instagram Live, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch. "

"PS: There will be a question and answer session during the live broadcast, so if you have any questions, please leave them in the answers!"

The tweet was accompanied by a video message from the brothers, who were forced to drop their Las Vegas residency programs for April as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The singers, who met as a band last year (19), said, "Hey guys, what's up …? We were really excited about the Las Vegas shows, but unfortunately we had to cancel."

"But instead, we're going to do a live stream tomorrow, so be sure to join us … We have some special announcements …"

"It's going to be pretty amazing. We have a few things to talk about with you …" Joe shared with a smile, as Kevin concluded, "We hope everyone stays safe, (and) healthy. We love you, we miss you. We we'll see tomorrow ".

