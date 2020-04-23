John Cho criticizes & # 39; verbal and physical abuse & # 39; towards Asian Americans in the midst of the coronavirus crisis

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Star Trek & # 39; claims that Asian Americans have become & # 39; foreigners & # 39; and they have suffered & # 39; verbal and physical abuse & # 39 ;, as well as racism in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

John Cho It has opened up about "verbal and physical abuse" directed at Asian Americans during the coronavirus crisis.

The "Star Trek"The 47-year-old actor, born in South Korea but raised in the United States, wrote a powerful essay for the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, revealing that he called his parents" to tell them to be cautious when leaving. of the house "during the public health crisis.

Hinting that reports suggesting Covid-19 originated in Wuhan City, China, were to blame for the abuse, he insisted: "Across the country, parents and children in Asia and America are making versions of the call that I did".

"Friends are sharing first-hand accounts of abuse in text strings and circulating articles on Facebook, always ending with the suddenly ominous' stay safe & # 39 ;."

Cho went on to share that, as an actor, he would experience times when his race would be a topic of discussion, and he compared recent incidents to abuse his "Harold and Kumar go to the white castle"co-star Kal Penn received after the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, New York in 2001.

"Asian Americans are experiencing that moment right now. The pandemic reminds us that our membership is conditional. One moment we are Americans, the next we are all foreigners, who 'brought' the virus here," added. "It makes people, including us, think that anti-Asian sentiment is somehow less serious, that it is lite racism (…) that allows us to dismiss the current wave of Asian hate crimes as trivial, isolated, and importance".

The "Gemini"The actor continued:" If the coronavirus has taught us anything, it is that the solution to a general problem cannot be a mosaic. Our interconnectedness and mutual dependence have never been clearer. "

"Please don't minimize hatred or assume it's somewhere far away. It's happening close to you," he pleaded, closing the room. "If you see him on the street, say something. If you hear him at work, say something. If you feel it in your family, say something. Defend your fellow citizens."