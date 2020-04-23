Joe Burrow recruited by Cincinnati Bengals with No. 1 pick in the NFL draft

It's no surprise about this NFL draft as the Cincinnati Bengals have selected national champion LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as the centerpiece of another rebuilding job.

Burrow, the third straight Heisman Trophy winner chosen with the first overall pick, joins a team that went 2-14 in 2019 under first-year head coach Zac Taylor. The Bengals scored 279 points last season, the third-worst in the league, and also ranked 30th in total offense.

The previous time Cincinnati grabbed a Heisman quarterback to open the draft, it was Carson Palmer of southern California in 2003. Palmer led the Bengals to the playoffs twice.

In his spectacular season, Burrow threw 60, yes, 60 touchdowns with just six interceptions. The Tigers beat six teams in the top 10 on their way to the national title.

