Joe Biden says Trump "will try to delay elections in some way" – Up News Info

Joe Biden appeared at a virtual fundraising event on Thursday night hosted by a combination of showbiz figures and former rival Pete Buttigieg, but the news of the event is what the former vice president said about concerns that President Donald Trump tries to delay the November elections. .

"Mark my words, I think you are going to try to delay the elections in some way, come up with an explanation for why it can't be held," Biden told donors, according to a joint report.

Imagine yourself threatening not to finance the post office. What is that about in the name of God? Biden said. "In addition to trying to spread the word that he's going to do everything he can to make it harder for people to vote. That's the only way he thinks he can win."

He also said that Trump's refusal to provide a life preserver to the Postal Service is linked to an effort to undermine the election, as several Democrats have been lobbying to fund an election by mail this fall. That would alleviate concerns about social distancing amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Biden said Trump "is already trying to undermine the elections with false claims of electoral fraud and threatening to block essential COVID assistance if the additional funds go to the United States Postal Service." He is not an American. "

The event raised $ 1.1 million, according to a source, which will be badly needed as the campaign attempts to achieve some parity with the vast campaign chest of war from the Trump campaign.

The event was billed as "A Fabulous Night With Vice President Joe Biden," as he spoke to donors via web chat from his basement studio in Wilmington, DE. Joining him were Kristin Chenoweth, Melissa Etheridge, Billy Porter, and Billie Jean King. Tickets started at $ 1,000 per person.

Biden also warned that the Russians will try to interfere in the elections.

"I guarantee you, I promise you that the Russians interfered in our elections, and I guarantee that they will do it again with two other main actors," Biden told donors. He did not mention who the other actors were.

He also said that the Wisconsin primaries sent a "giant warning flare to the nation" about what could happen in the general election if the country is still in the midst of the coronavirus crisis in November.

"Republicans were trying to force a vote in person regardless of the cost of health," he said. "We have to find out how we are going to carry out a full, fair and safe election in November and no one should have to risk their lives to cast a vote."

The event took place just as Trump, during his last nightly press conference, attacked Biden. The president called his likely 2020 rival "a sleepy guy in the basement of a house."

In his fundraiser, Biden called the press sessions "political successes." “Look at his marathon press conferences which are political successes. What are you doing? He is saying ‘I am not responsible for that. It's not my fault. "