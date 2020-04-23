Jerry Jeudy is the Broncos' fifth catcher selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

For the fifth time in franchise history, the Broncos chose a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft when general manager John Elway selected Jerry Jeudy with the fifteenth overall pick.

If the past is prologue, then Broncos fans may have reason to moderate their expectations. Of the previous four first-round pass catchers, only Demaryius Thomas (2010) was a Pro Bowl selection, and Ashley Lelie (2002) was the only one to present a 1,000-yard season. Of course, none of those players was selected as early as Jeudy at No. 15.

Ricky Nattiel (27th general, 1987)

Seasons Games Rec. Rec yards TDs Pro Bowls 6 6 70 121 1,972 8 0 0

Commentary: The Florida Gator started just 17 games during his Broncos career, and his best season came during his rookie year (31 catches, 630 yards).

Marcus Nash (30th general, 1998)

Seasons Games Rec. Rec yards TDs Pro Bowls 1+ 10 4 4 76 0 0 0 0

Commentary: One of Peyton Manning's favorite targets in Tennessee had a short stay in Denver after being traded early in his second season with the Broncos.

Ashley Lelie (19th overall, 2002)

Seasons Games Rec. Rec yards TDs Pro Bowls 4 4 Sixty-five 168 3,007 12 0 0

Commentary: After showing some potential, including a 1,000-yard campaign in 2004, the Hawaii product was shipped to Atlanta in August 2006 as part of a three-team trade that scored Denver in third (T Ryan Harris) and fourth round (DB Jack Williams) picks up.

Demaryius Thomas (22nd overall, 2010)

Seasons Games Rec. Rec yards TDs Pro Bowls 9 9 125 665 9,055 401 4 4

Commentary: It's safe to say that this was a home run for the Broncos, who got a four-time Pro Bowler and future Ring of Famer that will likely finish second behind Rod Smith (11,389) in franchise receiving yards.