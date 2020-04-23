Jermaine Dupri urges black community to continue to stay home as Atlanta reopens its businesses

WENN

The co-creator of & # 39; Rap Game & # 39; He joins Cardi B, becoming the latest celebrity to criticize Governor Brian Kemp for the decision to reopen the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

Rap and R&B tycoon Jermaine Dupri He is urging city officials in his native Atlanta, Georgia, not to reopen the city, as it could lead to an increase in coronavirus cases for members of the black community.

The state governor, Brian Kemp, has given officials authorization to gradually reduce closing orders and start business on Friday, April 24, 2020, but the producer is taking a stand against the decision, insisting that the politician is putting his policy at risk. community.

The star has released a gripping video statement, noting that the coronavirus is killing African-Americans at a disproportionately high rate, and that Georgia ranks last in virus testing.

"People think blacks in Atlanta can't wait to get out," he said. "That doesn't have to happen. This virus has its highest death rate among blacks. On top of that, Georgia ranks last in tests (sic)."

Calling Kemp's decision "reckless and one-sided," Jermaine has called on fans to use the power of the "black dollar" and refuse to spend money on reopened establishments.

"The city is moving on the back dollar," he added. "Don't die because you board (sic)."

Dupri is not the only major figure in Atlanta to attack the governor's plans to reopen the city: the city's mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, is also encouraging people to use "common sense" and continue to stay at home.

"Listen to health professionals and use your common sense," he told MSNBC earlier this week. "This virus is not gone."

And rapper Cardi B, who lives in Georgia with her husband Make up for and daughter KultureShe recently criticized Governor Kemp online for lifting the blockade measures in a move she believes is premature.