Jason Mitchell, former "The Chi,quot; star arrested and released in Mississippi on drug and weapons charges

Former "The Chi,quot; star Jason Mitchell was arrested and released today in Mississippi on drug and weapons charges.

The "Straight Outta Compton,quot; star was released from the Harrison County Jail earlier this afternoon, according to inmate records online.

Jason was allegedly in possession of a controlled substance, as well as a 19 glock and a "mini drake," according to records.

Details of the incident were not immediately available.

Jason seems to be having a hard time getting back to work and in good will with the public.

In May 2019, we reported that Jason was kicked out of "The Chi,quot; and his agency left him on charges of misconduct.

While the details of the incident remain unclear, it was revealed to be an alleged sexual harassment of several women, including their "The Chi,quot; co-star Tiffany Boone. Jason has denied those allegations, while Tiffany thanked fans for the support, though she never went into detail about what happened.

His character on the show will reportedly be killed in season 3, which will premiere in July.

From the aftermath in the industry, Jason exclusively told us that he had plans to enroll in personal development and counseling classes after the allegations against him in October.

We will keep you informed of any updates.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!