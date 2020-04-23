Jason Mitchell calls drug and weapons arrest "misunderstanding"

WENN

Former actor of & # 39; The Chi & # 39; He denies wrongdoing after he was detained in police custody for serious drug and weapons offenses when he was detained by the police.

Up News Info –

A representative for actor Jason Mitchell He has downplayed the news of his arrest for serious drug and weapon crimes, insisting that everything is a big "misunderstanding."

The "Directly from Compton"The star was arrested in Mississippi on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a weapon by a criminal.

Reports suggest that police found two pounds (907 grams) of marijuana and 1,300 doses of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, in Mitchell's vehicle during a traffic stop.

However, his spokesman is confident that the 33-year-old will soon be able to resolve the legal problem once the case is brought before a judge, though how he hopes to do so is unclear.

In a statement issued to TMZ, his representative writes: "The news moves fast and often without all the facts."

"This misunderstanding will be resolved shortly. We are confident that blind justice (sic) court systems will protect Jason's rights and allow him to tell his story."

Mitchell's career took a hit last year after facing misconduct allegations that led to him being fired from the cast of the Netflix movie. "Desperados"and it cost him the lead role in the third season of the television drama"The Chi"

The actor denied having acted badly in both incidents.