Jason Mitchell Arrested for Serious Gun and Drug Crime – Up News Info

Directly from Compton and The Chi Actor Jason Mitchell was arrested Wednesday in Mississippi and faces four counts of serious drug and weapon crimes, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department revealed.

Mitchell was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a weapon by an offender. During a traffic stop, Mitchell was found in possession of an AK-47 assault rifle, a Glock pistol, and two pounds of marijuana, as well as drug ecstasy, according to records.

The 33-year-old actor was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and released around 8 p.m.

With credits that include Mudbound and DetroitMitchell has made his share of the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. Last year, the actor was fired from the drama Showtime. The Chi, after he was accused of harassment by showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis and actress Tiffany Boone. He was subsequently fired by his agent and manager and was kicked out of various projects, including the upcoming Netflix movie. Desperados.

After his departure from The ChiMitchell has remained off the radar for the most part. He recently had a supporting role in Janicza Bravo's premiere drama Sundance, Zola.