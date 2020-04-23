Jason Kurtz Joins Drew Barrymore's EP Syndicated Daytime Talk Show as EP – Deadline

Veteran producer Jason Kurtz has joined CBS Television Distribution's new syndicated daytime talk show Drew Barrymore as executive producer. Kurtz will also serve as showrunner for the show, which will debut this fall on local television stations. The Drew Barrymore Show It has been sold to all major station groups in 95% of the country.

"We are delighted to have Jason on board The Drew Barrymore show,Said Elaine Bauer Brooks, EVP Development, CTD. "Not only does he have a tremendous amount of experience during the day, but Jason is an incredibly creative producer, who immediately connected to the unique spirit of this show."

Kurtz moves to The Drew Barrymore Show from NBCUniversal Entertainment where he had been under a development agreement for the past three years. Previously, he was the daytime talker showrunner and executive producer Harry, presented by Harry Connick, Jr. of NBCUniversal Domestic Television.

"It is an honor to join Drew, CBS Television Distribution and this amazing team," said Kurtz. “From my first meeting with Drew, I fully understood his vision and immediately saw the successful path ahead. Drew's talent, perspective and passion will make this show a destination for daytime viewers. "

Award-winning producer, Kurtz has had a long television career during the day. Before your work on Harry, was co-creator and co-executive producer of the NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution daytime program, Steve Harvey, The show launched in 2012. During its four seasons there, the show won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Best Talk Show.

Kurtz started his career as a talent assistant at the Emmy winner Rosie O & # 39; Donnell Show. Her other credits include The Nate Berkus Show, The Queen Latifah Show, The Bonnie Hunt Show and The Tony Danza show, among others.

The Drew Barrymore Show It will be produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Drew Barrymore, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell also serve as executive producers.