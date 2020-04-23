Jason Derulo scares people by shaving his eyebrow completely in Instagram video

Instagram

The hitmaker & # 39; Whatcha Say & # 39; He shocks his fans as he boldly films himself shaving an eyebrow after losing a bet with his friend in a friendly game of basketball.

There is something peculiar with Jason DeruloIt is seen now. The 30-year-old singer / dancer, known for having iconic eyebrows, has just revealed a major transformation after shaving one eyebrow completely amidst the coronavirus blockage.

On Wednesday, April 22, the Florida-born star posted on his Instagram page a video of him announcing a basketball challenge between himself and his friend from his home in San Fernando, in southern California. There is a stake involved, with Jason holding an electric razor.

The two men were later seen taking turns shooting shots on the video set for the song "2 Seater" by YBN Nahmir presenting G-Eazy and Make up for. In the end, Jason lost to his friend who scored more basketball shots in a row than he did.

Looking frustrated, Jason picked up the electric razor when his friend teased him from behind. Then he boldly shaved one of his eyebrows completely. Showing the result to the camera, he seemed to be surprised by his own reflection. "I had to shave my eyebrow to bet," the clip captioned.

Jason's new look also surprised his fans and followers, who reacted to the video with comments like "Oh nooo" and "Noooooooooooo not our famous eyebrows." Some others found it amusing, with a writing, "LMAOOOOOO".

Hours later, the R&B and hip-hop star shared new shirtless selfies. In the images, he carefully examined his now completely missing eyebrow when he stood in front of the mirror. "How long will it take this $ h! T to grow back," he reflected in the caption.

Answering his question, one shared the stark truth in writing "Months." Another joked: "They definitely won't grow again in 2 hours," while someone else joked, "Welp looks like there won't be any more tours until they grow again."