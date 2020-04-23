Jason Davis died of accidental pain reliever overdose, forensic developers

WENN

Two months after the former boy actor was found dead in the bathroom of his California home, coroners in Los Angeles decide that he lost his life to the "effects of fentanyl."

Los Angeles coroners have ruled over the former child star Jason Davis died after an accidental overdose of potent painkiller fentanyl.

The former Recess actor, who had a history of substance abuse, was found insensitive in the bathroom of his California home on February 16, 2020, at age 35.

Police investigators were treating his death as a possible overdose, after finding drug paraphernalia consistent with heroin use at the scene, and now the Los Angeles County coroner has confirmed the use of an opioid, although they have ruled who died from the "effects of fentanyl".

According to TMZ, no other contributing factors are listed in the death report, which declares Davis's loss as an accident.