Japanese hot spring complexes allow you to immerse yourself in their baths in virtual reality

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the tourism industry hard, including in Japan: Ninety percent of ryokan inns at the famous Arima hot spring resort have been closed since Hyogo prefecture was in a state of emergency this month, according to The Mainichi Shimbun. In response to the situation, a group of ryokan owners have started uploading virtual reality images of their thermal baths to YouTube to help bring the onsen experience to people who are self-isolating at home.

"Japan's hot springs can help heal quarantined people worldwide, as well as increase quarantine effectiveness," the group says in a press release. "In this way, we can, if only a little, help reduce the infections and suffering of the new coronavirus." So far, the project includes videos from five ryokan, including Arima Sansoh Goshobessho, Takayamasou Hanano, Taketoritei Maruyama, Tocen Goshoboh, and Motoyu Ryuusenkaku.

Obviously I had to try this. I took out my old Daydream View headphones (because it's a dead rig and I'd be much less worried about throwing them in the hot water than my Oculus Quest), filled my tub at home, added some salts and soaked myself. "Users should be careful not to slip or choke," the press release warns, which I agree is good advice.

I'm not going to pretend I didn't feel ridiculous, but it was strangely relaxing. The footage is of a fairly high quality when it comes to spherical YouTube video, and the sound of flowing water makes the experience cool. Unfortunately, it only lasted a few minutes before the glasses began to fog: it turns out that the vapor and the lenses don't really mix.

Still, I appreciate the gesture of the ryokan owners, and if nothing else it makes me want to see the real places for myself once things get back to normal.