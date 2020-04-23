Jameela Jamil is quick to discuss the "life change,quot; podcast with Billy Porter – He admits that she "can't get it out of her head,quot;

Billy Porter is the last guest on Jameela Jamil's I Weigh podcast and called her interview with him "life changing!" The Good Place actress spoke about the episode, saying "you can't get it out of your head!" & # 39;

During a conversation with HollywoodLife, Jameela talked about her tell-tale talk in episode 24 of her podcast and she only had positive things to say!

The star joked that ‘He yells at me for five minutes as a motivating speech. He motivates me. He yells at me for motivation for about five minutes straight, it's the best thing I've ever heard. It honestly changed my life. I can't get words out of my head. I'm someone who really struggles to be motivated and just kicked my ass in the middle of this podcast, it just came out of nowhere. "

She went on to mention that he was truly insightful during their conversation, even being candid about his traumatic childhood, as well as his experience as a black gay man in the entertainment industry.

The upcoming podcast episodes also feature other big names like Roxanne Gay, Gloria Steinem, and Neal Brennan.

About her guests in general, Jameela shared with the same site that "Anyone can teach me." Everyone has a different and nuanced experience with mental health and their journey to happiness. These people are really coming to this podcast to teach me, and I'm sharing those conversations with the rest of the world. It is anyone who really goes there with me and illuminates something about human nature. "

It seems that the actress really wants to learn and understand, which is why she always has such deep and personal conversations with her guests.

He has also managed to humanize these stars more than anyone, which is really helpful in the midst of the COVID-19 quarantine, especially when it comes to people who are lonely and who need someone to relate to and gain strength and inspiration.



