Jalen Hurts Draft Screening: Top 12 Adjustments Include Packers, Cowboys, Patriots at 2020 NFL Draft

Jalen Hurts is the most intriguing non-intriguing quarterback prospect in the NFL Draft 2020. Given that the former top college star in Oklahoma and Alabama participated in the Senior Bowl in January and had a strong Combine in February, there are many different opinions on when he should be selected in April.

Hurts has great intangibles as a leader in the field and big winner of two elite shows. His decision to end his career playing for Lincoln Riley was an opportunity to unleash his passing and running skills on a prolific offense. That same offense produced the last two picks in the No. 1 overall draft, Baker Mayfield (Browns) and Kyler Murray (Cardinals).

For those NFL teams that love him more than others, they focus on the fact that Hurts (6-1, 22) is mentally and physically tough with the potential to hone his skills, greatly aided by his mobility to extend plays off the field. pocket. For those with concerns, it's about whether their inconsistent decision-making and precision will limit their development.

Because of that, Hurts seems like he can be chosen anywhere between the second half of the round and the fourth round. Let's take a look at your best possible landing points.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts signed Philip Rivers for just one year and should be drafting a QB sometime in 2020. They don't have a first-round pick after DeForest Buckner's trade with the 49ers, but they're sitting in two second-round games, No. 34 and No. 44. They also have the No. 75 pick in the third round.

That is their scope to land someone they can develop as initiators. Those options will likely start with Utah State's Jordan Love and end with Georgia's Jake Fromm. It hurts is somewhere in the middle. With other important needs, including wide receiver, Round 2 is too early to move to QB, unless the Colts trade using the last pick.

Round 3, however, seems ideal for Hurts, who can learn from Rivers, Frank Reich, Nick Sirianni and Jacoby Brissett and will have no pressure to get into action.

The writing possibilities hurt: 15 percent

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers received Hurts at No. 49 in ESPN's latest simulated draft of Mel Kiper Jr. That's also his first pick in this draft, after turning in his first round to the Dolphins to get Minkah Fitzpatrick earlier last season. That's also his only pick among the top 100 overall and one of six total picks.

Pittsburgh is not desperate for any position, but a defensive tackle to help replace Javon Hargrave and a running back with his confidence in James Conner are assets they need to win now with a healthy Ben Roethlisberger. Although it's clear that neither Mason Rudolph nor Duck Hodges are long-term successors to Big Ben, taking Hurts early is not a luxury they can afford.

Unless Hurts falls free to No. 104 in the third round, the Steelers probably won't line up Hurts behind Roethlisberger.

The writing possibilities hurt: 5 percent

Chicago Bears

The Bears pick at No. 43 and No. 50 in the second round. Then they don't pick again until number 163 in the fifth round. With their selection limitations, the only way they can comfortably attack Hurts is to switch to much later in Round 2 while acquiring an additional selection.

Hurts has an intriguing set of skills that Matt Nagy can shape well, but with the investment in Nick Foles as the veteran contingency plan for Mitchell Trubisky, the Bears, with multiple key offensive and defensive needs after an offseason, he can't afford add a third QB project at such a high cost.

The writing possibilities hurt: 2 percent

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have somehow passed four drafts without taking a QB in any round. Although 2018 non-selected free agent Tim Boyle is currently the best backup, his last pick at the position was Brett Hundley, a fifth rookie in 2015. From 2006-12, the Packers selected four behind Aaron Rodgers and also added Graham Harrell in that span. .

Rodgers turns 37 in December, so it makes sense for the Packers to work on someone new to develop behind him. They have No. 62 in the second round and 94 in the third round, just in the reasonable range for Hurts.

They have spent a good time researching and chatting with Hurts. Matt LaFleur and Nathaniel Hackett can mold him well, and his personality will be combined in one room with Rodgers. Wide receiver, linebacker, offensive line and tight end are on the list to be tackled, but the Packers have some flexibility with 10 picks.

The writing possibilities hurt: 10 percent

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have also visited Hurts. For them, with Dak Prescott about to sign a lucrative long-term deal and turning 27 in July, Hurts would be a pure backup option to upgrade to Cooper Rush, not selected in 2017. With number 17 and number 51. As a team is still built to win now, it would be wise to address needs on the defensive line, the cornerback or the offensive line.

Hurts would have some appeal at No. 82, but it's unlikely to last as long or the Cowboys trade in development insurance.

The writing possibilities hurt: 5 percent

New Orleans Saints

The Saints have also teamed up with Hurts, as their potential replacement for Teddy Bridgewater behind Drew Brees, and as a legitimate post-Brees starting option against high No. 2 Taysom Hill. New Orleans has a linebacker need, but is not desperate for a position. The problem is that the Saints have only five total picks, led by No. 24 and No. 88 overall.

With the first round, Love should have some consideration. There is also a possibility that the Saints will use that selection to switch to enter the second round and get another selection for the third round. For now, selecting that at the end of Round 3 with little exchange value behind No. 88, they can't wait for Hurts to get there. But if they like their future QB enough, they can manipulate the board to make this happen.

The writing possibilities hurt: 10 percent

Detroit lions

The Lions coaching staff was on the other side of seeing Hurts in the Senior Bowl. Although those once-hot rumors about Tua Tagovailoa have cooled down, don't forget about them in the mix for Tagovailoa's former Alabama teammate. Detroit has eight total picks, and after No. 3 and No. 35, it is at the wheelhouse for Hurts at No. 67 and then again at No. 85.

Matthew Stafford, if he's healthy, should be the Lions' starter for several more seasons. But only veteran free agent Chase Daniel and second-year undrafted QB David Blough are behind him. The wounds appear to be a good development for Darrell Bevell, Russell Wilson's first offensive coordinator with the Seahawks. But Lions have too many needs across the board to make a non-essential choice.

The writing possibilities hurt: 3 percent

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater, released Cam Newton and traded Kyle Allen. Will Grier, the best second-year substitute by default, is the only transfer from the QB room, and former XFL standout P.J. Walker, you have a good shot to move it.

The Panthers have eight total teams with which to primarily address top defensive needs, but they should also consider aligning a rookie contingency with a reasonable way to get out of the Bridgewater contract after the 2021 season. With No. 7 and No. 38 before his third initial round and No. 113 after, No. 69 appears to be the only direct shot for Hurts.

The writing possibilities hurt: 5 percent

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers might not be locked in a first-round QB at No. 6 with more confidence that Tyrod Taylor will take over an Anthony Lynn offense that produced his best work with the Bills. The damage, with some similar passing and running skills, would make sense to line up as the potential starter in 2021.

But Taylor's talk could be a smokescreen to ensure the early landing of Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert, and with No. 37 as well, Love or Jacob Eason of Washington could get caught up in LA. In case the Chargers pass QB twice and Hurts is on the board at No. 71, it's obvious. But those are some pretty big ifs.

The writing possibilities hurt: 5 percent

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars are bulky with 12 general picks that they can use to tackle a long list of needs. They should also be writing a QB at some point, more likely to fight Gardner Minshew than endorse it.

At No. 9, No. 20, and No. 42, Jaguars have multiple ways to jump to higher QB levels. A combination of the Panthers and Chargers' QB situations, No. 73 in the third round is his true solo shot at Hurts.

The writing possibilities hurt: 10 percent

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders, despite having Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota, love Hurts more than any other team. It's pretty clear that Jon Gruden has never been "fully involved,quot; in Carr, but with him and Mariota, he can take a more evolutionary approach by trying to replace his initial QB. The Raiders are ready to take a calculated bet on Hurts; it just depends on what they need to bet. Even the Combined seemed to be his own little secret. Now that secret on his positive side is out.

The hurdle is that the Raiders pick at No. 12 and No. 19 in the first round, but they don't have a pick until consecutive numbers 80 and 81, as well as No. 91, in the third round. So, to better position themselves for Hurts, they need to use No. 19 to switch, or pack two of the third-round players to reach No. 53 overall in the second round.

But like the Saints, the Raiders have the means to make it work if Hurts is their man.

The writing possibilities hurt: 20 percent

New England Patriots

Last but not least, the Patriots should be considered a strong player for Hurts. However, they are in a difficult place, also without a second assailant after No. 23 overall. They also choose three times in the third round, only much later than the Raiders, as they sit at No. 98, No. 100, and No. 125.

For the Patriots, No. 23 could be a catch for Love or Eason, and they could be fine if Fromm ends up as his competition for sophomore QB Jarrett Stidham. However, it hurts is an intriguing prospect to pair with Josh McDaniels and can allow the Patriots' offense to go in different, modern directions with an extremely mobile pin. If they really want it once the top four QBs are off the board and prefer their potential to Eason's, the Patriots can maneuver on the board to catch him.

The writing possibilities hurt: 10 percent