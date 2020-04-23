Jace Prescott, brother of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, dies at 31

Jace Prescott, a former offensive lineman at Northwestern State and brother of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday morning. He was 31 years old.

Prescott's death was confirmed to the Shreveport (La.) Times by Northwestern State University assistant athletic director Jason Pugh. The Cowboys released a statement during the NFL Draft 2020.

"With great sadness and support we share the news of the death of Jace Prescott today," the statement read (by ESPN's Ed Werder) "The loss of Tad and Dak's brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy."

Jace Prescott's uncle Phillip Ebarb said Prescott died at his home in Orange, Texas. His girlfriend was with him at the time.

"It is the worst day of my life, all of our lives," Ebarb told the Star-Telegram in Fort Worth, Texas. "We are all fucking devastated."

Jace Prescott, who was listed at 6-6, 343 pounds as a player, played at Northwestern State from 2007-09.