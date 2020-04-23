ITV Studios Grants International Rights to Japan's Red Carpet Survival – Deadline

ITV Studios has acquired the rights to adapt the Japanese physical games program Red Carpet Survival in 33 main territories, including the USA USA, UK, Australia, France and Germany.

The studio has signed an agreement with Nippon TV to secure the show, in which contestants act as bodyguards for celebrities and must safely accompany them along a red carpet filled with dangers and high-energy challenges, including cheating and real crocodiles.

Red Carpet Survival It was created and produced by Nippon TV's production division and has been a local ratings winner for the past six years. Beyond the agreement with ITV Studios, Nippon TV will represent the program in southern and eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.

"Red Carpet Survival it's a brilliant concept, which will be a lot of fun for viewers of all ages, "said Mike Beale, managing director of Creative Network at ITV Studios." We want to be united with the biggest ideas and the best IP out there, and this is a format that belongs to that category. "

Atsushi Sogo, President of International Business Development at Nippon TV, added: “ITV Studios is the perfect partner for us as we roll out the red carpet around the world. This exciting game show is great for family watching and can turn any location into comedy and danger simply by adding a red carpet. "