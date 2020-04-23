Introducing Xena's power as she distances herself socially

At the time of social estrangement, Zoom's happy hours and 24/7 sweatpants, a quarantined land cried out for a hero.

Syfy answered the call with Xena: Marathon Warrior Princess. This Thursday's activity, organized by Xena and Gabrielle, Lucy Lawless and Renee O & # 39; Connor, instantly brought me back to those days and nights of my childhood spent in front of the television watching their adventures, and aroused the desire to pass the chakram to my niece. But it would have to be done as an activity of social distancing.

I was 8 years old when Xena: warrior princess hit the airwaves in 1995. Knowing that he was already an avid fan of comic book heroes like Wonder Woman and the X-Men, my father decided he should be watching Xena. He bought me the action figure to encourage visualization and it worked. I had no idea what he was getting into.