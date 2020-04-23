Introducing Xena's power as she distances herself socially

At the time of social estrangement, Zoom's happy hours and 24/7 sweatpants, a quarantined land cried out for a hero.
Syfy answered the call with Xena: Marathon Warrior Princess. This Thursday's activity, organized by Xena and Gabrielle, Lucy Lawless and Renee O & # 39; Connor, instantly brought me back to those days and nights of my childhood spent in front of the television watching their adventures, and aroused the desire to pass the chakram to my niece. But it would have to be done as an activity of social distancing.
I was 8 years old when Xena: warrior princess hit the airwaves in 1995. Knowing that he was already an avid fan of comic book heroes like Wonder Woman and the X-Men, my father decided he should be watching Xena. He bought me the action figure to encourage visualization and it worked. I had no idea what he was getting into.
I was hooked from the beginning. Xena It was one of the first shows I was a "fanatic,quot; about. I went on message boards; I went to conventions. For six years (and beyond), I was a Xenite devotee. A snapshot of what is loved Xena It's for me: I flew across the country only for the first time at age 14 to visit my uncle and meet Renee O & # 39; Connor in a local community theater production shortly after the series ended.
Since then, I interviewed Lucy Lawless in a professional capacity. She sent me one of the Xena chakrams from her collection after our first interview, it was one of the best moments of my life. So yes, Xena left a lasting impression on this writer.
In fact, my affinity for the show as a child inspired my general television fanaticism and put me in a career in television journalism. Without XenaYou probably wouldn't be reading articles written by me.
When Syfy announced the Xena marathon, I alerted my parents, brother and sister-in-law immediately. There were some questions about whether my 7-year-old niece Eleanor could handle the show, but I quickly reminded everyone that I was not much older than her when my father introduced me to the series. Since we are approximately two hours' social distance from each other, we turn to technology to facilitate the moment I've been waiting for seven years.
On Saturday, April 18, we got on Zoom and watched "Sins of the Past," the first episode of Xena: warrior princess.
"She is a princess?" Eleanor asked. I gave her a primer during a commercial break: Xena used to be bad, but now she's on her way to doing good. "I feel like I love it," Eleanor told me during the commercial.
We finished the first episode and Eleanor ordered the second one immediately. "I loved!" she stated. She said she hoped Xena would continue on the path forever, and that she would too if she were the warrior princess.
"Yes, I would like to be like Xena … to be a warrior princess. I want to be real and fight, but try to make them learn to be good," she said.
Since she was born, I have wanted to present Eleanor with my favorite things, to connect with her about the things that I had (and continue to maintain) beloved since childhood and the heroes that I have come to appreciate as an adult. I have waited impatiently to introduce her to real and fictitious role models, gradually introducing her to people like Lynda carter& # 39; s Wonder Woman, Star Wars and Ruth Bader Ginsburg through books, toys and shows appropriate for children.
I didn't think we should watch our first episode of Xena together about Zoom, but I am grateful that there is technology out there that allows us to connect this way. Maybe she wouldn't have been so impressed by the series if she had been there in person. The desire for new connections during this busy time is pervasive, for both 33-year-olds and 7-year-olds.
Now we will have this experience, this connection with a warrior princess and her fighting bard companion, forged by having to watch the series together from miles away.
Eleanor kept looking Xena for the rest of Saturday. At one point during a battle scene, she said, "Make the call now," and when Xena let out the characteristic battle cry, Eleanor was pleased. "Finally," he said expressionlessly.
My brother, Ben, later reported that Eleanor spent the night running through her house "screeching that damn battle cry."
"Thank you then," he said. "I had flashbacks and a mini anxiety attack after a while."
Just wait until I receive the toys that I refused to let my parents give away, including a plastic chakram that I received as a Christmas gift as a child.
"Xena is my new favorite superhero," said Eleanor.
the Xena: warrior princess Marathon airs on Thursdays on Syfy. Check out the full episodes here.
(E! And Syfy are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
