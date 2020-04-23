Instacart is hiring even more buyers and adding "wellness checks,quot; to its buyer app

Grocery delivery platform Instacart says it plans to add 250,000 new workers, is extending the sick pay period for shoppers with COVID-19, and is introducing new worker safety measures, including an app wellness check . Instacart announced exactly a month ago that it was adding 300,000 new buyers to meet the high demand for grocery delivery during the coronavirus pandemic. It is part of a massive increase in the hiring of "essential businesses,quot; that remain open despite widespread orders to stay home; Walmart said it would hire 150,000 new workers, and Amazon said it was adding 100,000 new employees.

Instacart's new "wellness check,quot; is a quiz on your app that asks workers if they have negative symptoms. If workers say they are not feeling well, the company says they will be instructed to contact their health care provider and stop working until they feel better.

The company had previously announced security measures that included supplying its own hand sanitizer and supplying "safety kits,quot; to any buyer who ordered one. Instacart said today that it was making security kits available to order through the Instacart Shopper app, rather than the ones that website shoppers had been using.

But as the company announces another massive expansion of its workforce, security measures still don't seem to be working smoothly. On Saturday, Cabling He reported that many buyers were still waiting to receive the safety kits Instacart promised on April 2. According to the buyers Cabling I spoke to, the process for receiving the kits was confusing and cumbersome, involving a flawed website that left buyers confused as to what they would actually receive and when.

The company says it established the ordering system to be able to verify that the people who order the kits are active buyers, and says that buyers have started receiving their kits in the past week.

Last month, Instacart buyers, who are mostly contract workers who are not eligible for benefits, said they would reject new orders because they did not believe the company had done enough to protect them during the COVID-19 outbreak. Buyers wanted Instacart to provide protective gear like hand sanitizer, add a $ 5 per-risk payment per order, and extend its sick leave policy. Instacart made its own hand sanitizer and announced that any buyer could order it directly from the company. But the buyers said they were concerned about their health and that Instacart's measures were not going far enough.

"Instacart has become an essential service for millions of families who trust us to help them deliver their groceries and household items following COVID-19," said Apoorva Mehta, Founder and CEO of Instacart in a statement sent by email to The edge today. "We pledge to return to one-hour, same-day delivery speeds, and to do so, we continue to grow our community of buyers to meet the increasing demand from customers."

Instacart promised to offer up to 14 days of paid sick leave for workers diagnosed or quarantined as a result of COVID-19, and said today it will extend this benefit "for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis."