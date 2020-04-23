Instacart hires 300,000 workers in one month, plans to hire 250,000 more – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / CNN) – Instacart has hired 300,000 workers in recent weeks to meet the growing demand for pandemic-driven food deliveries. Now, the startup is looking to hire another 250,000 workers in the next two months.

The San Francisco-based grocery delivery company said Thursday it is looking to hire additional "full-service buyers," who are treated as independent contractors, in areas with the highest demand with the goal of "returning to same day delivery Some customers have had problems in the last few weeks to secure delivery spaces due to high demand.

Instacart is among a small group of companies, including Amazon and Walmart, that are expanding rapidly when much of the American economy is at risk of contracting. Before the hiring spree, Instacart had around 200,000 full-service buyers.

In a blog post, Instacart said it will reintroduce a waiting list for applicants in areas where it has enough workers to meet demand to ensure it is "carefully balancing,quot; how many workers it brings.

Along with the increase in business, the company has faced criticism from some workers who say the company has not done enough to protect and compensate them. during the public health crisis. Late last month, some began protesting the company, asking for a series of changes, including a risky payment method or an additional $ 5 per order, as well as a default 10% tip.

In recent weeks, the company has made "safety kits," including a face mask and hand sanitizer, available to its workers. Instacart said Thursday that it will soon have a wellness check on the app for workers to help determine if they have any coronavirus-related symptoms.

Other workers have complained that some customers are adding large tips to prioritize their orders during the pandemic, and then changing them to zero after a delivery is made. An Instacart spokesperson previously told CNN Business that the vast majority of people last month adjusted their tip upward or did not adjust their tip after delivery.

The company said Thursday that it will extend its coronavirus financial assistance of up to 14 pay days for workers diagnosed with the virus or who are in individual mandatory quarantine for the remainder of the pandemic.

