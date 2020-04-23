Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom & # 39; s Baby Prep as they self-quarantine

Katy Perryand Orlando Bloomwe are taking things "one day at a time,quot; like the rest of us.
When the couple called in the New Year, they had a lot to look forward to in 2020. They were deep in planning their lavish wedding, and Katy was in the early weeks of her pregnancy.
But then, the coronavirus pandemic really threw the A-list duo into a loop when it forced the world to retreat inside and put up all future events, including major celebrations. In mid-March, a source told E! News: "Postponed the wedding and no other dates are being discussed."
Now, a month later, she and her fiancé are preparing to receive a baby in circumstances that no one could have anticipated, in addition to many other stressors. "They have had ups and downs like anyone else. It's hard to be trapped at home and eager to stay healthy," shares a source with E !. "It has been a little stressful for Katy to be pregnant during this health crisis."
The source adds that the situation really forced Katy and Orlando to "adjust their lifestyle and everything they do," which "has not been easy, but they are also thankful for this time and for being able to slow down and really be together,quot;.
SCOTT BARBOUR / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
"Once the baby arrives, they know that he will never be calm again," the source explains. And while current world events aren't ideal, insider information says it allowed Katy to take a break from her work obligations and take things "one day at a time."
Together, the insider says they are really "trying to appreciate everything," especially the fact that "they are healthy and that you can expect to become a mother." And although this will be her first child, she has a lot of experience in the field of parenting, as Orlando shares custody of her son. Flynn with ex-wife Miranda kerr.
Things will be a little different, of course, since the newest member of your family will be a girl. In April, she and Orlando put together their own intimate sex reveal, which yielded the results she hoped to get. While on stage at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia in early March, she said to the crowd, "I hope it's a girl."
And when the bundle of joy arrives, she will be a "California Gurl (s)" from start to finish.
