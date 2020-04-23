Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom & # 39; s Baby Prep as they self-quarantine

Katy Perryand Orlando Bloomwe are taking things "one day at a time,quot; like the rest of us.

When the couple called in the New Year, they had a lot to look forward to in 2020. They were deep in planning their lavish wedding, and Katy was in the early weeks of her pregnancy.

But then, the coronavirus pandemic really threw the A-list duo into a loop when it forced the world to retreat inside and put up all future events, including major celebrations. In mid-March, a source told E! News: "Postponed the wedding and no other dates are being discussed."

Now, a month later, she and her fiancé are preparing to receive a baby in circumstances that no one could have anticipated, in addition to many other stressors. "They have had ups and downs like anyone else. It's hard to be trapped at home and eager to stay healthy," shares a source with E !. "It has been a little stressful for Katy to be pregnant during this health crisis."