Ice-T and Chuck D join forces for Hip Hop Loves NY Livestream

The YouTube show, which will also feature performances by Fab 5 Freddy, Naughty By Nature and Ja Rule, will benefit The Bronx Community Relief Center and SONOS Community Care.

Rap icons Ice T and Chuck D are partnering with Fab 5 Freddy, Naughty by natureand You're the boss for the live stream of Hip Hop Loves NY on Thursday, April 23.

The show starts at 6 p.m. EST on YouTube and will benefit the Bronx Community Help Center and SONOS Community Care.

Also among the highlights of live streaming for Thursday is Norah Jones& # 39; configured from self-isolation at 4pm EST on Facebook; the Tedeschi truck gangvirtual concert on Facebook starting at 8 p.m. EST, and country country Rhett millerThe Great American Songbook, which will air at 5 p.m. EST, also on Facebook.

In the meantime, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice will join on Instagram for a joint virtual concert at 6pm EST, Belle & Sebastian& # 39; s Stuart murdoch The day will kick off with a show at 8:30 a.m. EST on Facebook, and Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivanand Todrick Hall will be among the stars to perform at Stonewall Gives Back! charity concert, which airs on the World of Wonder YouTube channel.

And don't forget how big Jonas brothers event, available to watch on all the group's social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram from 16:00 EST.

Other interesting live streams of note include:

Sofi Tukker (1 p.m. EST)

Jeremy Toussaint-Baptiste (8 p.m. EST)

moe (6 p.m. EST) – https://nugs.tv/

Jeffrey Lewis (1 p.m. EST)

Julie Fowlis (4 p.m. EST)

Jerry garcia band Listening Party (8 p.m. EST)

Radiohead – Archive of live shows (5pm EST)