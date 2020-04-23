"I focus on how technology is changing what it means to be human,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

Ken Liu is known worldwide as one of the best short story writers in literature.

The award-winning author returns with a new Simon & Schuster book titled "The Hidden Girl and Other Stories," which is a collection of sixteen of his best stories from the past five years on science fiction, fantasy, and what it means to be human.

“Right now I have published 150 stories and I have a previous collection called The Paper Menagerie and Other Stories. This is the second one and it combines some of my most recent stories and the general themes of how we remain human in the face of catastrophic change, "Liu said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith." When I wrote these stories, I wasn't thinking of pandemics. . What I'm trying to focus on is how technology is changing and defining what it means to be human and how we react to it. ”

FULL INTERVIEW:

One of the topics that Liu focused on is how technology has changed what it means to know something.

"We think we know something, but all we know how to do is look for it," Liu said. "I was a practicing attorney for many years and you can no longer write anything from scratch. You take a form and modify it. I wanted to explore this idea of ​​outsourcing our knowledge and our sense of identity. The way we get a lot out of the digital world Many of the stories explore this concept of uniqueness, which is the idea that we become digital beings, what does that mean and how are you still human in such a world?

Liu's book is now available wherever books are sold.

