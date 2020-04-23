Hrithik Roshan celebrates his parents' anniversary while in quarantine

The coronavirus pandemic has the whole world locked up in its home. Because social distancing is the need of the hour, people cannot get together and celebrate their special moments like they used to. However, technology has been a great help, as it is the only way that people can stay connected to the outside world.

Earlier today, Hrithik shared a video on social media giving us an insight into the wedding anniversary celebrations of his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan that took place virtually. Hrithik is currently in quarantine with her two children and Sussane. So even though he couldn't be physically present at the celebrations, he made sure to be a part of this with the help of video calls. Hrithik shared a beautiful video on social media along with a caption that read: "The spirit must dance either outdoors or in quarantine!"

.

Happy anniversary mom and dad. I love you ! April 22, 2020

#familyspirit #bethereforeachother #naturalhairnotwigs # 49 years @ rakesh_roshan9 @pinkieroshan "

Hrithik had a great 2019 with two consecutive successes in Super 30 and War. The actor has not yet signed his next project.