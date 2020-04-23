How will the NFL Draft teams work in 2020? Explaining the format changes for the & # 39; fully virtual & # 39;

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down live sports worldwide, the NFL had no choice but to alter the location and logistics of the NFL 2020 Draft. Which means the new location for the Draft of This year's NFL is, well, everywhere. Teams will make 255 selections from remote locations through the seven rounds of the first "virtual,quot; draft in NFL history.

The NFL decided to continue with the 2020 NFL Draft from April 23-25 ​​as scheduled, despite logistical concerns related to exploration and cybersecurity of the teams, in part because it was an opportunity to achieve some normalcy. Like the normally massive television ratings the NFL Draft generates, for example. The league is also implementing a "Draft-A-Thon,quot; fundraiser to support charities that benefit health workers and first responders.

This "virtual,quot; NFL Draft is uncharted territory for the league and its 32 teams, so the 2020 NFL Draft will be nothing but the most exciting selection process we've seen in the modern era. Some believe the challenges will only separate the top NFL talent testers from the rest.

Below is everything you need to know about the changes the coronavirus pandemic has forced into the Draft 2020 NFL.

How will the NFL Draft work in 2020?

As for the format, the Draft 2020 NFL technically remains unchanged. The biggest differences this year are the logistics of teams making selections from remote locations (more on that below).

There are still seven rounds and 255 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft: The Cardinals lost their fifth round by making a pick in last year's supplemental draft, so there aren't the usual 256 picks this year. Round 1 will still be played on Thursday, April 23 starting at 8 p.m. ET, with Rounds 2-3 scheduled for Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET and rounds 4-7 scheduled for Saturday, April 25 at noon ET.

dates : Thursday, April 23 (Round 1) | Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3) | Saturday, April 25 (rounds 4-7)

: Thursday, April 23 (Round 1) | Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3) | Saturday, April 25 (rounds 4-7) Start times : 8 p.m. ET (Thursday) | 7 p.m. ET (Friday) | Noon ET (Saturday)

: 8 p.m. ET (Thursday) | 7 p.m. ET (Friday) | Noon ET (Saturday) TV channels : ABC | ESPN | NFL Network

: ABC | ESPN | NFL Network Live broadcast: ESPN application | NFL Enforcement | DAZN (in Canada)

There are still 32 picks in the first round, 32 picks in the second round, 42 picks in the third round, 40 picks in the fourth round, 34 picks in the fifth round, 36 picks in the sixth round, and 41 picks in the seventh round. .

Teams still have 10 minutes to make each selection in the first round, seven minutes to make each selection in the second round, five minutes to make each selection in Rounds 3-6, and four minutes to make selections in Round 7.

The order of the NFL Draft, which was determined at the end of last season and was modified to include supplemental picks, remains the same.

Where will the NFL Draft take place in 2020?

The location for the 2020 NFL Draft was supposed to be Las Vegas, the Raiders' new home. The coronavirus outbreak made such a public gathering impossible, and the league had to cancel all NFL Draft-related events in and around the Las Vegas Strip. Fans who had purchased tickets to those events through the NFL were reimbursed.

Now all parties involved in the NFL Draft (league officials, team personnel, prospects, and even some fans) will participate remotely.

Because states operate under different guidelines of staying home amid the pandemic, the NFL instituted a rule that requires all league and team employees to work from home during the draft. The league did it in the name of competitive balance. Even Ken Fiore, NFL vice president of player personnel who oversees the draft and accepts / confirms the exchanges, will work from home.

The NFL has said it will consider Las Vegas again to host an NFL Draft in the near future, but the 2021 NFL Draft has already been awarded to Cleveland.

How will teams make the choices in the 2020 NFL Draft?

If you've ever completed an online fantasy football draft, you have a pretty good idea of ​​how NFL teams will make real choices in 2020.

The NFL, which has a partnership with Microsoft, has established a modified Microsoft Teams application that will carry out most of the communication between the NFL and its teams, including player selection. NBC Sports' Peter King recently explained how the selection process will work:

"Each team's designated editor will connect to the league's official Microsoft Teams private encrypted draft channel, and select through that channel. There are two safes: A GM can call Fiore or a member of your team directly by landline or cell phone with the selection. In addition, there will be a conference call for the duration of the draft with the club officials silenced, the club official designated to make the selection can activate your line and announce the selection. the selection is made through Microsoft Teams, Fiore or his representative will announce in the conference call that a selection has been made and that the next team is on the clock. "

The NFL has reportedly spearheaded an IT project to install or confirm reliable Internet connections in the homes of all team decision makers, and Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff told ESPN that each team You are allowed to put an IT specialist in the decision maker's house. As another safeguard, in addition to the Microsoft Teams video conference, the teams will have a separate broadband connection to the NFL.

Teams will be able to communicate internally using multiple platforms, and each team will have three people with the authority to submit selections in the event of technological problems.

And if a technological problem arises to the point where it prevents a team from submitting a selection or a business proposal, the NFL will have the ability to pause the draft at any time.

How long will teams have to choose the NFL Draft in 2020?

The NFL's ability to pause the draft at any time is important, because the league decided not to change the amount of time teams are given to make each selection.

Round 1 10 minutes per selection Round 2 Seven minutes per selection Rounds 3-6 Five minutes per selection Round 7 Four minutes per selection

According to NBC Sports, "There was a discussion about extending the time, but the league will be less autocratic on the clock if there is a legitimate reason (blackout, etc.) for a team to be late with a team."

The NFL claims that the first round will conclude Thursday at approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. (In 2019, the first round consumed three hours and 39 minutes.) The second and third rounds are expected to conclude on Friday at approximately 11 p.m. ET, and the draft is expected to wrap up at approximately 6 p.m. ET on Saturday with the last four rounds.

Any interruption due to technical problems would, of course, extend those time projections.

Changes to the NFL Draft 2020 TV schedule

Technically, the TV schedule for the 2020 NFL Draft remains unchanged. The draft will still be featured on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network from April 23-25, but the broadcasts will look and feel a little different.

ESPN and NFL Network will combine to offer a unique presentation on both networks. ABC will host its own signature broadcasts for Rounds 1-3 on Thursday and Friday, in addition to simultaneously broadcasting the ESPN and NFL Network broadcast of Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Round Day Date Start time TV channels one Thursday April 23rd 8 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network 2-3 Friday April 24 7 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network 4-7 Saturday April 25th Noon ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

The broadcasts of the 2020 NFL Draft Draft will now originate from ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut, and will adhere to the appropriate coronavirus-related social distancing guidelines. Trey Wingo will host the three-day coverage of the ESPN draft and will be joined remotely by analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland. NFL Network presenter Rich Eisen and analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner will also remotely contribute the three days. ESPN host Suzy Kolber will conduct remote interviews with recruits from an ESPN studio. NFL experts Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will also be part of the broadcast.

On ABC primetime broadcasts on Thursday and Friday, hosts Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor will join analysts Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, as well as correspondent / reporter Tom Rinaldi. Davis, Palmer, Taylor and Rinaldi will be in the studio in Bristol.

Will NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announce elections?

Yes, from the basement of his home in Westchester County, New York.

As always, Goodell will announce all selections for at least the first round on Thursday, April 23, and will do so using a home camera feed. (It is unclear whether he will announce elections on Friday or Saturday.)

According to NBC Sports, "During each selection, a virtual montage of 15 team fans on the clock will be the backdrop behind Goodell, with those fans reacting (booing?) To the commissioner and whoever his team chooses."

Are NFL players still invited to "attend,quot; the NFL Draft in 2020?

Yes, a total of 58 prospects were invited and will virtually "attend,quot; the 2020 NFL Draft. The league sent video teams to the 58 players for interviews and live reactions during the draft.

LSU leads all universities with eight participating players, and the SEC leads all conferences with 24 confirmed prospects to participate in the NFL Draft. Below are the 58 players who are confirmed participants.

Player Pos. college Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State Mekhi Becton Old Testament Louisville Ross Blacklock DT TCU Derrick Brown DT Brown Joe Burrow QB LSU K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson LB LSU Chase claypool WR Notre dame Ezra Cleveland Old Testament Boise state Lloyd Cushenberry Sun LSU Grant Delpit DB LSU Trevon Diggs DB Alabama J.K. Dobbins RB Ohio State Jacob Eason QB Washington A.J. Epenesa Delaware Iowa Jake Fromm QB Georgia Kristian Fulton DB LSU Neville Gallimore DT Oklahoma Yetur Gross-Matos Delaware Penn State C.J. Henderson DB Florida Justin Herbert QB Oregon Tee Higgins WR Clemson Jalen hurts QB Oklahoma Noah Igbinoghene DB Brown Austin Jackson Old Testament USC Justin Jefferson WR LSU Jerry jeudy WR Alabama Jaylon Johnson DB Utah Josh Jones Old Testament Houston Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina Cole Kmet TEA Notre dame CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma Terrell lewis LB Alabama Jordan Love QB Utah State Justin Madubuike DT Texas A,amp;M Xavier McKinney DB Alabama Denzel Mims WR Baylor Thaddeus Moss TEA LSU Zach Moss RB Utah Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma Jeff Okudah DB Ohio State Julian Okwara Delaware Notre dame Patrick Queen LB LSU Jalen Reagor WR TCU Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama Cesar Ruiz Sun Michigan Laviska Shenault WR Colorado Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson D & # 39; Andre Swift RB Georgia Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin AJ Terrell DB Clemson Andrew Thomas Old Testament Georgia Josh Uche LB Michigan Prince Tega Wanogho Old Testament Brown Jedrick Wills Old Testament Alabama Antoine Winfield Jr. DB Minnesota Tristan Wirfs Old Testament Iowa Chase young Delaware Ohio State

What is the NFL Draft-A-Thon?

The NFL has basically turned the 2020 NFL Draft into a massive three-day virtual fundraiser for the coronavirus relief efforts.

Funds raised during Draft-A-Ton will help support six national non-profit organizations: the American Red Cross; All of the CDC Foundation: Campaign to combat coronavirus; Feeding America; Meals on Wheels America; Salvation Army; The united way.

The Draft-A-Thon will air live on NFL social and digital platforms and will appear in live television coverage on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. Donations can be made at NFL.com/RELIEF, and there will also be a text option to donate.