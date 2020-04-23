How to improve audio quality during conference calls

Most people around the world are trapped in their homes due to the spread of the coronavirus, and in this situation, video calls have become the new normal. People now practice social distancing and use telephones and video conferencing applications to communicate with each other. Even meetings are now held through video conferencing tools and software like Zoom, Teams, Google Meet.

Well, there is no denying that video quality plays an essential role during a call, but equally important is audio quality. So if people complain about the sound quality or continually ask you to speak louder or complain about the background noise then there is a problem with your microphone and here are some tips that can help you overcome such problems in the future.

The first and most crucial problem is volume. This problem can be solved by using headphones with a built-in microphone. Using an external microphone will also solve the problem.

If you are using a Windows laptop and want to use the built-in microphone, you will have to adjust the microphone settings by going to the Sound settings from the Control Panel. Here you can increase the microphone intensity for best results. In addition, some laptops offer upgrade options such as noise suspension, acoustic echo, etc. Be sure to enable the noise suspend option.

Another common problem is background noise. Well, the solution to this problem is by using an external microphone. Several original equipment manufacturers also add a separate audio driver that allows users to adjust background noise and focus on enhanced voice or voice recognition features.

