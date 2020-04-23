How to check blood availability using the Umang app

If you or someone in your family or friends has an illness that requires a regular blood transfusion or in an emergency, at this point it becomes really difficult to verify if blood is available at the nearest hospital or blood bank or not.

Well in that case you don't need to worry as the Indian government has started an e-Rakt Kosh service under the Digital India initiative which allows people to check blood availability across the country.



The service can be accessed through the official e-Rakt Kosh website or through the Umang app. Here we'll explain to you how to do it.

Using the Umang app

The Umang app is an all-in-one app for all government related services including e-Rakt Kosh.

one) Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and complete the registration process



two) Now, tap the search button at the top and type e-Rakt Kosh or Blood Availability



3) Choose the e-Rakt Kosh option from the search results



4) Now, tap on Check blood availability option



5) Now, enter the necessary details such as the location and distance range at which you want to check blood availability

You can even tap the filter search and specify the blood group, blood component, hospital type, and units.



6) Now, scroll down to see the availability details.

The list includes the hospital name, the number of units available for each blood group type, location, and contact details.



Use of the e-raktkosh website

one) Open the website https://www.eraktkosh.in/



two) Scroll down and click the Check Blood Availability button

