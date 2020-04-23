How Joe Burrow's Heisman Speech Raised Thousands For Ohio Charity

Quarterback Joe Burrow is on the brink of college football immortality.

The sophomore LSU ringtone is one game away from leading the LSU to just the second 15-0 season in the history of modern college football. And it's not unfair to say that the most important reason the Tigers are here is because of Burrow's incredible season.

As of this season's date, Burrow has completed 371 of 478 passes (77.6 percent) for 5,208 passing yards, 55 touchdowns to six interceptions and a quarterback rating of 204.6. He also added 311 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to those already impressive totals, earning him the Heisman Trophy by an incredible margin.

And even if Burrow can't lead LSU to a win in Monday's game, no one can take away the good that Burrow did with his Heisman stage.

When Burrow was awarded the Heisman on December 14 in New York, he delivered an emotional and heartfelt speech that drew national attention to poverty in Athens and Athens County in Ohio, where Burrow grew up from the age of 9. He also won Mr. Football in the state of Ohio in 2014 at Athens High School (Ohio).

"Coming from southeast Ohio, the poverty rate is almost twice the national average," said Burrow. "There are so many people there who don't have much, and I'm here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County who go home without much food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here too,quot; .

Heisman speech by Joe Burrow

That led to an incredible amount of charitable donations. According to a Times Recorder (Zanesville, Ohio) report, Burrow's speech prompted Will Drabold of Athens High School and Ohio University to start a Facebook fundraiser for the County Food Pantry. Athens.

According to the Times Recorder, the goal of that fundraiser was $ 1,000. He has now exceeded more than $ 500,000 in charitable donations since Burrow Heisman's speech. That has led to a great deal of support for Burrow and LSU from the state of Ohio, even before the No. 2 Ohio State was rejected from the college football tie by No. 3 Clemson.

And that in itself is a form of immortality.