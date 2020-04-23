How good is Tua's brother? Why Taulia Tagovailoa can make a name for herself in Alabama

Alabama enters its 2020 campaign with an unenviable task: finding a replacement for Tua Tagovailoa, the world quarterback who elevated Crimson Tide's offense to heights never before seen in his three-year career at Tuscaloosa.

Tagovailoa is only days away from hearing his name in the 2020 NFL Draft, which means Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban must decide who can lead his offense and his team. There is no absolute favorite for who that successor could be, especially since the arrival of COVID-19 canceled spring practice, but the average college football fan will tell you that Saban's decision comes down to two players.

For one, you have starter Mac Jones, who took over Tagovailoa after his injury and who beats all other contenders in experience and significant snapshots in Alabama. Or you have Bryce Young, the 247Sports' No. 1 quarterback (and No. 2 player overall) in the 2020 class who broke national passing records in high school.

But could Alabama simply move from one Tagovailoa to another?

MORE: Tracking Tua Tagovailoa Rumors, Probably NFL Landing Points

True sophomore Taulia Tagovailoa has the pedigree of being a viable contender in the Alabama quarterback career. More importantly, you have the skill set. The youngest Tagovailoa is not just a Tua clone; The former four-star pro-style quarterback is a quarterback in his own right, one who has experienced tremendous success at the secondary level and showed similar flashes in Alabama.

Mark Freeman, who has coached Alabama high school football since 1998 and who coached Tagovailoa for two seasons at Thompson High School (Alabaster, Alabama), told Sporting News that the young Tagovailoa is more than capable of winning the Alabama quarterback battle.

"The comparisons with Tua, I think, are really unfair," Freeman told Sporting News. "I think God completed a single Tua Tagovailoa, and that does not mean that Taulia does not have her own strength, unique to him." So I think if they can get in there, and if they offer the same replays, I think Taulia can compete with the best. "

Here's everything you need to know about Taulia Tagovailoa as she challenges you to lead the Crimson Tide offensive in 2020, and not just the fact that he's Tua's younger brother.

Taulia Tagovailoa dwarfed Tua high school statistics

Tua Tagovailoa, according to Hawaii Prep World, ended his high school career with 8,158 yards and 84 touchdowns at Saint Louis School (Honolulu), adding 1,727 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns for 111 career scores.

In comparison, Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 6,703 yards and 64 touchdowns, as a freshman and sophomore at Saint Louis. He added 7,504 passing yards and 71 touchdowns under Freeman at Thompson, bringing his career total in high school to 14,207 passing yards and 135 touchdowns.

He also became the only player in Alabama high school history to pitch at least four 400-yard games and is the tenth player in Alabama High School Athletic Association history to have a 500-yard game. . He led the Warriors to the Class 7A state semifinals as a junior and the 7A state championship as a senior.

Freeman, who characterized young Tagovailoa as a comeback passer, said it was clear from the start that he would be a special player at Thompson; he just needed to go from Saint Louis's run-and-shoot offense to Thompson's Air Raid-style attack.

MORE: Projecting the Alabama Elections in the 2020 NFL Draft

"His first year, second, third or fourth game, I don't even remember who we were playing with, he threw a ball into the corner of the end zone." It was a high-low type reading. … Throw the ball into a window about 2 feet in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. We knew then, we knew this guy is good.

"There aren't a lot of guys in this country who can make that shot and put that ball where it went. … I'm not sure it was the correct reading, but I know this: a lot of quarterbacks can't get that in college, no you can get that corner, that 2, 3 foot window. "

The next season, Tagovailoa demonstrated his skill set, and mental toughness, in a nationally televised game against Hewitt-Trussville and Alabama teammate Paul Tyson. Tagovailoa quarterback the Warriors from below 28-0 to beat the Huskies 63-49, completing 14 of 23 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns, adding 152 yards and three more scores in 12 runs.

Freeman said of Tagovailoa's performance:

“The game involved him making a lot of great decisions:‘ Shall I give the runner the ball, shoot and shoot here? Do I get it out and run it here? "It's just part of our plan, and I think he had an almost perfect game in his readings that night, from the second and third trimesters onward, that I ever had a son (to do)," Freeman said. "This was a very good football team that we were playing with, and we lost 28-0." You know, Taulia almost played a perfect game from the middle of the first quarter. "

MORE: Who will be Alabama's next starting QB?

Taulia Tagovailoa Scouting Report

Tagovailoa has several notable attributes that made him a highly recruited Thompson player, even in SEC schools such as Florida, Tennessee, and LSU. Freeman said Tagovailoa demonstrated natural competitiveness and an innate understanding of Thompson's offense.

Physically, Freeman said, Tagovailoa has the ability to extend plays with his legs and an "surprisingly strong,quot; arm, although he could handle physically strengthening himself.

Tagovailoa showed his strengths during Alabama's 2019 Game of the Day, especially on a play in which he escaped left and, on the run, connected with catcher Jaylen Waddle for a 24-yard touchdown.

Freeman also praised Tagovailoa's maneuverability and said he easily transitioned from the Saint Louis offense. That, Freeman said, will help him in his quest to win the starting position.

"He adapted to that very quickly, very easily, and I think he's been around (Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian) long enough," Freeman said. "It is as if I told him that he has to be comfortable in what they do." And I think he's doing it. "

Taulia Tagovailoa https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e6/dd/taulia-tagovailoa-042020-getty-ftr_n2yvukxfacyh10vppfibfrc6z.jpg?t=-1704205759,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Tagovailoa completed 10-of-12 passes for 100 yards and a score in five games in 2019. He also added a run for minus-2 yards.

MORE: Simulated NFL Draft of Alabama Players

Taulia Tagovailoa: "Not only Tua's little brother,quot;

In addition to his physical prowess and mental fitness, Tagovailoa also displayed various leadership qualities that helped him thrive on Thompson, part of which comes from the way his father, Galu, raised him.

Freeman recalled an early phone conversation he had with Galu Tagovailoa that shed light on what kind of player Taulia would become Thompson:

"Galu never asked me once:" Hey, is my son going to be a quarterback? "He just said, 'I want to take you to a place where you can learn a little bit, work hard, and have a chance to compete,'" Freeman said. "The only time they talked about bringing him in, they never asked me, 'Hey, will be the quarterback? & # 39; Or I think it may be your quarterback. It was just, 'I just want him to be able to compete and be on a good show.'

Once Tagovailoa transferred to Thompson, it was determined that he would not take interviews, not until he had practiced and became part of the team. More aptly, he didn't want to be "just Tua's little brother."

However, shortly after Tagovailoa signed up with Thompson, Freeman received a call from the SEC Network asking him to interview Tagovailoa. It was a great opportunity, too big to pass up. But when the SEC Network arrived to conduct the interview, Tagovailoa exhibited tremendous leadership in one simple gesture, one that Freeman believes had ramifications for Thompson beyond his high school career.

“(Tagovailoa) turns around and takes (reserve quarterback Sawyer Pate) with him. He tells Sawyer to go with him to the SEC interview, because he wants Sawyer to be a part of it. And most young people in that situation, that's the last thing they think: I want I want my teammate to go. I want my brother to come with me. "Then you knew what kind of guys you had, and that was true of his career with us."

Two seasons later, Pate, then a senior, led the Warriors to win the Class 7A state championship.

"I think (Tagovailoa) laid a big part of Sawyer's base on how to lead me as a coach, how to be a teammate and, at the end of the day, how to act when the lights went on," Freeman said. "We are grateful to have had Taulia and we thank the Tagovailoas for being part of our community."

While young Tagovailoa has struggled to make sure he makes his way, that doesn't mean he wants to completely separate his older brother.

"I can't tell you the nights, Saturday nights … Tua would have a game, she'd go back to town, they'd be in our indoor training (practice facility)," Freeman said. “Someone would call me to say,‘ Hey, the interior lights are on. Do you want us to check it? "I would say, yes, check it out.

"It would be Tua and Taulia alone, exercising after Tua had played a game that Saturday afternoon."