How fast is Henry Ruggs III? 40-yard running time and highlights of the Alabama sprinter

Alabama star Jerry Jeudy could be the first wide receiver off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft, but a Crimson Tide teammate shouldn’t be that far from him.

Henry Ruggs III will likely be selected in the middle of the first round after an impressive junior season with Nick Saban. While Ruggs did not match the numbers for Oklahoma’s Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb in terms of sheer volume, anyone who has seen Alabama witnessed how the mere presence of Ruggs affected opposing defenses.

Like Ricky Bobby, the 21-year-old wants to go fast. He justified the hype about his athletic ability with an impressive performance in the NFL Combine.

How fast is Ruggs at full speed? Well, the defenders in front of him should make sure they have security help available.

Henry Ruggs, 40-yard running time

4.27 seconds (NFL Combine, 2020)

Addressing the NFL Combine, Ruggs said his goal was “to be the fastest,quot; in the 40-yard run. Unfortunately for Ruggs, he lived up to John Ross’ record of 4.22 seconds, finishing with an official time of 4.27.

Simulcam footage of Ruggs running with Ross shows the former Washington catcher with a slight edge as the players hit the 40-yard marker.

Despite recording the best 40-yard rush time on the combine, Ruggs later told Reggie Bush that he could have finished better than 4.27.

“It felt good to be in (range 4.2), but I still feel like you always feel like there are things you can work on,” Ruggs said. “I feel like I could still have had a better time … I did a lot of training on that, a lot of training. That was something I emphasized every day, no matter what we were doing.”

In addition to his speed, Ruggs is also an excellent jumper. He tied for second among all players on the combine with a 42-inch vertical jump.

Henry Ruggs Highlights

If NFL general managers wonder if Ruggs’ athleticism translates to production on the field, they can just take a look at the tape.

Ruggs had 40 catches for 746 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, giving him a ridiculous average of 18.7 yards per catch. He probably would have exceeded 1,000 yards and hit double-digit touchdowns if Alabama didn’t have such a talented receiving body.

One of the highlights of Ruggs’ youth campaign was what turned out to be a move against the State of New Mexico. Ruggs caught a pass behind Tua Tagovailoa and shot out of a cannon, exploding in front of multiple defenders on his way to the end zone.

Alabama Sports Medicine Director Jeff Allen said Ruggs arrived a top speed of 23 miles per hour in his 75-yard career. So yes, athletics translates into the field.

Henry Ruggs NFL Screening Draft

In his last seven-round NFL mock draft, Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer has Ruggs head to the Broncos at No. 15. Here’s why he fits in well in Denver, according to Iyer:

The Broncos could use a versatile, big-game sprinter to complement Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton and tight end Noah Fant to take better advantage of Drew Lock’s great arm. Ruggs (5-11, 188 lbs) is in-law as a field stretcher who can also use his route-running skills to win on shorter routes.

Like any rookie, Ruggs needs improvement in some areas. His speed could be neutralized by physical cornerbacks on the scrimmage line. Creating separation and bringing disputed catches could also be a problem in size.

However, those concerns don’t outweigh his potential to change the game to the next level, so you should hear his name on Thursday night.