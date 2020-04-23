How do you pronounce Tua Tagovailoa? Here's a guide to help you (and Roger Goodell) on draft night

During the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft, then-league commissioner Paul Tagliabue made a notable mistake when he announced the Atlanta Falcons' selection of a Southern Miss quarterback: a "Brett Favor."

Of course, that player later became Brett Favre, a Hall of Fame gunman and Super Bowl champion with the Packers. Perhaps Tagliabue could be forgiven for mispronouncing, considering that Miss Sur's prospect was not yet Brett Favre.

Current Commissioner Roger Goodell, however, doesn't have that excuse every time he calls the name "Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Alabama,quot; in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Hawaii quarterback has become an almost familiar name since his time as a freshman in Alabama; He also became one of the most prolific players in the memory of recent college football, one who has had an indelible impact not only on the Crimson Tide, but also on sport in general.

And yet, to this day, people mispronounce his name. So Sporting News decided to put together a practical guide on how to pronounce the Hawaii quarterback's name, background, and meaning while heading to the NFL.

You know, in case Goodell needs a reminder:

MORE: Projecting Every Draft Day Scenario for Tua Tagovailoa

How do you pronounce Tua Tagovailoa?

The first part of the name of Tua Tagovailoa is quite simple. It is pronounced as it is spelled: "Two-a,quot;.

Easy enough. The second part of his name is a different story. The most common mistake people make when spelling the name Tagovailoa is to pronounce it as it is spelled. Just replace the "tag,quot; part of your name with "language,quot; and you should have it:

"TUNG-o-vai-LOA,quot;.

Then, all together, it would be pronounced "two-one TUNG-o-vai-LOA,quot;.

Let Tua explain it himself in this 2017 video, and then watch Alabama students kill him:

What is the full name of Tua Tagovailoa?

You will not see Tagovailoa's name in a list other than "Tua Tagovailoa,quot;, but that is not its full name. In fact, "Tua,quot; is simply a nickname.

Her full name is "Tuanigamanuolepola & # 39; Tua & # 39; Tagovailoa,quot;, given to her by Father Galu and Mother Diane.

MORE: Tagovailoa Addresses Injury Concerns: 'I'm Not Playing Badminton'

What is the origin and meaning of the name Tua Tagovailoa?

Tagovailoa, a native of Hawaii, is of Samoan descent. But it is named after the brother of Father Galu, whose name is also Tuanigamanuolepola. He was named after a sports fanatic uncle who once reportedly tipped the scales at 500 pounds.

Galu Tagovailoa and Reverend Manino Afuola, Tua Tagovailoa's childhood pastor, discuss the history and meaning of his name below: