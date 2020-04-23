How Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's sleep schedules help with parenting

Cameron Diaz He took Instagram Live on Wednesday and explained how to have a different sleep schedule than Benji Madden has been helpful when it comes to feeding your daughter Raddix.

The 47-year-old actress had been talking to makeup artists Gucci Westman about people's dependence on each other. She said it is "why we need tribes,quot; and "why we need someone to do what we do not do." Then she cited her routine with her husband as an example.

"Benj goes to bed, he wants to go to bed late. I go to bed early and I get up early. He wants to go to bed and wake up later," she explained. "That works very well for us as parents because, you know, I can go to bed a few hours earlier, and he makes those meals later and I can go to bed and then I can get up early and then be with her early in the morning. and he can sleep. Those things are so valuable. We don't even think about it. There's a reason opposites attract. It's because we need each other. "