How Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's sleep schedules help with parenting

Cameron Diaz He took Instagram Live on Wednesday and explained how to have a different sleep schedule than Benji Madden has been helpful when it comes to feeding your daughter Raddix.
The 47-year-old actress had been talking to makeup artists Gucci Westman about people's dependence on each other. She said it is "why we need tribes,quot; and "why we need someone to do what we do not do." Then she cited her routine with her husband as an example.
"Benj goes to bed, he wants to go to bed late. I go to bed early and I get up early. He wants to go to bed and wake up later," she explained. "That works very well for us as parents because, you know, I can go to bed a few hours earlier, and he makes those meals later and I can go to bed and then I can get up early and then be with her early in the morning. and he can sleep. Those things are so valuable. We don't even think about it. There's a reason opposites attract. It's because we need each other. "
the Charlie's Angels star and the Good charlotte Rocker announced the arrival of her first child in January.
"She instantly captured our hearts and completed our family," the couple wrote in part of an Instagram post.
At the time, Madden and Díaz made it clear that they had a "strong instinct,quot; to protect their baby's privacy.
"So, we won't be posting photos or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she's very, very cute!" the dynamic duo added in the post. "Some would even say RAD :)".
Still, the two have given their fans a few glimpses of their lives as new parents. For example, during a live Instagram chat last week, Díaz called motherhood the "best part,quot; of her life.
"I am very grateful and happy and it is the best I have had and I am very lucky to do it with Benj and we are having the best time," she said. "I'm excited. I can't believe it."
He also talked a bit about his nightly routine.
"After we bathe our baby and put her to bed, Benji puts her to bed, he is very good. He is an amazing father. I am so lucky to be the father of my baby. He is incredible," she said. "He puts it down and I go to the kitchen and pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start cooking, I set my program, whatever it is."
It seems that Madden also loves life as a father.
"My wife and daughter fill me with gratitude (every day)," he wrote on Instagram in February. "I feel so lucky. I just wanted to say it out loud!"
It seems this is a happy family of three.
