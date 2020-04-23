House Approves $ 484 Billion Aid In Small Business Coronavirus – Up News Info

The House of Representatives passed overwhelming legislation Tuesday that will inject hundreds of billions more into a small business loan program.
The vote was 388 to 5 over the legislation, with a total price of $ 484 billion. The Senate passed the bill earlier this week, and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it soon.
Most of the money, $ 310 billion, will go toward replenishing the Paycheck Protection Program, in which small businesses can access loans that can be turned into grants if they keep payrolls. The small business program that was included as part of the latest aid package, the CARES Act, quickly went through its initial round of funding of $ 349 billion.
Related story
CNN's Brooke Baldwin "virus free" in COVID-19 "Brain Tickler" Test
Various entertainment and media businesses have already received PPP loans, including Cinedigm Corp., which received a $ 2.15 million loan, and Emmis Communications, which received a $ 4.75 million loan.
The legislation does not include a provision specifically to provide relief to a greater number of local media outlets, including newspapers, radio and television stations that have been heavily affected by a drop in advertising revenue. They would like an exemption from the rules that prohibit local retail outlets from receiving small business loans because they are part of larger chains that have more than 500 employees. The restaurant and hospitality chains obtained such a provision in the CARES Act, which was passed at the end of last month, although it has generated some controversy when brands like Chris Steakhouse and Shake Shake from Ruth received the aid money.
Last week, four lawmakers: Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Senator John Kennedy (R-LA), and Senator John Boozman (R-AR), sent a letter a Senate leaders who wrote that the latest aid package “waived the membership rule for hotels and restaurants that allowed them to benefit from assistance to small businesses, and the same consideration should be extended to local media light of its vital role in maintaining public health. "
"Although these media outlets may be owned by larger groups, they operate independently," they wrote.
The latest aid legislation includes provisions to direct money to small family businesses, as $ 30 billion is reserved for community lenders, small banks and credit unions, and $ 30 billion for medium-sized banks and credit unions. . It also includes an additional $ 50 billion in SBA emergency disaster loans and $ 10 billion in disaster grants.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, members were gathered in groups to vote in the room. Some members wore masks, others took them off for comment during the room discussion.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, holding up her mask, said her district was the most affected in the country by the coronavirus, and that it was a "joke when Republicans say they have urgency around this bill." The only people they have an emergency with are people like Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and Shake Shack. Those are the people who receive assistance in this bill. You're not trying to fix Mom and Dad's bill. "
She was the only Democrat to vote against the package.
Senate Republicans originally sought a bill that simply replenishes money for small business relief, and have been hitting Democrats for delaying it. However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi pushed for legislation to be passed to provide more assistance to healthcare and testing workers.
House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) blamed Democrats for further job losses, after reporting that an additional 4.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits.
"How many of those 4.4 million would not have received a pink slip last week?" he said.
%MINIFYHTML26a4f30bba7aac0b5affa09061b6141c12%