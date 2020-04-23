House Approves $ 484 Billion Aid In Small Business Coronavirus – Up News Info

The House of Representatives passed overwhelming legislation Tuesday that will inject hundreds of billions more into a small business loan program.

The vote was 388 to 5 over the legislation, with a total price of $ 484 billion. The Senate passed the bill earlier this week, and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it soon.

Most of the money, $ 310 billion, will go toward replenishing the Paycheck Protection Program, in which small businesses can access loans that can be turned into grants if they keep payrolls. The small business program that was included as part of the latest aid package, the CARES Act, quickly went through its initial round of funding of $ 349 billion.

Various entertainment and media businesses have already received PPP loans, including Cinedigm Corp., which received a $ 2.15 million loan, and Emmis Communications, which received a $ 4.75 million loan.

The legislation does not include a provision specifically to provide relief to a greater number of local media outlets, including newspapers, radio and television stations that have been heavily affected by a drop in advertising revenue. They would like an exemption from the rules that prohibit local retail outlets from receiving small business loans because they are part of larger chains that have more than 500 employees. The restaurant and hospitality chains obtained such a provision in the CARES Act, which was passed at the end of last month, although it has generated some controversy when brands like Chris Steakhouse and Shake Shake from Ruth received the aid money.