Hope Solo gives birth to twins: discover their unique names

Hope Solo she is a mom, twice more!
The retired soccer star announced the birth of her and her husband Jerramy Stevens& # 39; twins through social networks on Thursday, April 23.
Hope was commemorating the incredible milestone with photos of her newborn son and daughter, now over a month old. Vittorio Genghis Stevens
and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens They were born on March 4 and spent some time in the NICU before returning home.
In a video shared by Lebron JamesUninterrupted media company Hope shared more details about her experience with motherhood.
"What have we been doing during our quarantine time? Well, as you can see, we've been incredibly busy. Please meet Vittorio and Lozen Stevens, both born in the midst of a pandemic on March 4. They have been incredibly stressful times. for us, "he shared.
"We have been in public longer than we wanted," Hope continued, "but we want to thank all the amazing nurses and doctors who helped care for our babies during our time in the NICU." We would like to thank all the health workers who have been on the front lines fighting day after day with this pandemic. From the Stevens family and new additions to the Stevens family, we would like to wish everyone health, happiness and safety. "
Hope announced her pregnancy last December, several months after she first revealed that she had a miscarriage of twins in 2018.
"The doctor said I had hours to die," said the Olympian. Elle at the time. "They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube."
Congratulations to this new family of four!
