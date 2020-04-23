Hope Solo gives birth to twins: discover their unique names

Hope Solo she is a mom, twice more!

The retired soccer star announced the birth of her and her husband Jerramy Stevens& # 39; twins through social networks on Thursday, April 23.

Hope was commemorating the incredible milestone with photos of her newborn son and daughter, now over a month old. Vittorio Genghis Stevens

and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens They were born on March 4 and spent some time in the NICU before returning home.

In a video shared by Lebron JamesUninterrupted media company Hope shared more details about her experience with motherhood.

"What have we been doing during our quarantine time? Well, as you can see, we've been incredibly busy. Please meet Vittorio and Lozen Stevens, both born in the midst of a pandemic on March 4. They have been incredibly stressful times. for us, "he shared.