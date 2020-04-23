Hollywood Shrinks When Donald Trump Pumps Injections That Kill Coronavirus – Up News Info

When the President of the United States gives a televised press conference, he can expect Twitterverse to start showing trends like #AmericaStrong or #UnitedWeStand. Today the main themes are # injection, #Lysol and #TidePods.
Another day, another Not-a-Doctor-in-Chief fan, some and Hollywood guys just couldn't keep their opinions to themselves. Below is a sample of the reaction to today's report from Donald Trump and his White House Coronavirus Task Force, during which POTUS trumpeted by injecting disinfectants or (somehow) ultraviolet light into the human body as a possible treatment.
Despite what millions of anti-media types might think. we can't make this up
First, here is Coronavirus Task Forcer's real-time reaction, Dr. Deborah Birx, to the President asking about the potentially changing new COVID-19 "treatments":
And this is how some in Hollywood reacted to today's White House briefing:
