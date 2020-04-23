Hollywood Shrinks When Donald Trump Pumps Injections That Kill Coronavirus – Up News Info

When the President of the United States gives a televised press conference, he can expect Twitterverse to start showing trends like #AmericaStrong or #UnitedWeStand. Today the main themes are # injection, #Lysol and #TidePods.

Another day, another Not-a-Doctor-in-Chief fan, some and Hollywood guys just couldn't keep their opinions to themselves. Below is a sample of the reaction to today's report from Donald Trump and his White House Coronavirus Task Force, during which POTUS trumpeted by injecting disinfectants or (somehow) ultraviolet light into the human body as a possible treatment.

Despite what millions of anti-media types might think. we can't make this up

First, here is Coronavirus Task Forcer's real-time reaction, Dr. Deborah Birx, to the President asking about the potentially changing new COVID-19 "treatments":

Here is Dr. Birx's reaction when President Trump asks his scientific adviser to study using UV light on the human body and injecting disinfectant to fight the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/MVno5X7JMA – Daniel Lewis (@ Daniel_Lewis3) April 24, 2020

And this is how some in Hollywood reacted to today's White House briefing:

Oh God. Here is the video evidence of Trump saying that doctors must verify the disinfectants that are injected to kill the virus. I'm going to leave it right here. pic.twitter.com/4gbAZ51bIC – Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 23, 2020

You know, I have to say. If Trump wants to inject disinfectant to kill the coronavirus, I will not be quick to dissuade him. – George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 24, 2020

Hello melania.While you stay home to keep yourself and others healthy, can you keep your husband busy with puzzles and other activities so he doesn't keep telling people to take untested deadly drugs or try to inject disinfectant? #BeBetter#IncompetenceKills https://t.co/CNOEjdJ1Qw – Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 23, 2020