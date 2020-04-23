His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that people investigating the early origins of the virus were looking at forensic and autopsy reports dating back to December in some counties.
The cold reopening calculations
Our White House chief correspondent Peter Baker writes: “Until there is a vaccine or a cure for the coronavirus, the macabre truth is that any plan to start restoring public life invariably means swapping a few lives. The question is how far the leaders will go to keep it to a minimum. ”
After the society largely closed, the projected 60,000 virus-related deaths in the US USA They are much lower than previous estimates. But staying closed is not without costs: The Labor Department is expected to report today that millions of people lost their jobs for the fifth consecutive week. Are here The latest financial updates.
"Instead of coronavirus, hunger will kill us,quot;
Blockades are depleting work and income worldwide, leaving millions to worry about having enough to eat. The World Food Program estimates that 265 million people could be brought to the brink of hunger by the end of the year, doubling the number of people facing acute hunger.
The crisis is caused by many factors, experts say, including the sudden loss of income for millions of people who already lived by the hand; the collapse of oil prices; shortage of foreign exchange due to loss of tourism; and foreign workers who have no earnings to send home.
"The coronavirus has been anything but a great equalizer," said a volunteer food worker in a slum in Kenya, where a gift of flour and cooking oil triggered a fatal stampede. "He has been the great developer, opening the curtain on class division and exposing how deeply unequal this country is."
A date across closed borders
Above, Karsten Tüchsen Hansen, 89, and Inga Rasmussen, 85, on the border between Germany and Denmark. He passes on the German side; she drives from the danish side.
The couple has been meeting every day since the police closed the border to contain the coronavirus, keeping a minimum of social distance. while keeping their romance alive.
Love, says Mr. Tüchsen Hansen, "is the best in the world."
Deadly tornadoes: At least four people were killed as Storms hit Oklahoma and Texas on Wednesday.
Snapshot: Above, two nuns at the Phoka Convent of St. Nino in the country of Georgia. Photojournalist Robert Presutti visited the convent, which is housed in a restored 11th-century church, and his report is the latest in our series in the travel section "The World Through a Lens."
N.F.L. draft preview: The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to select Joe Burrow, the L.S.U.Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, with the first pick tonight. Here's what to watch out for when the draft starts at 8 p.m. Oriental.
Night comedy: Observing the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Jimmy Fallon said, "It shows that Earth Day turned 50 because earlier today, Earth changed her hairstyle and bought a Corvette."
A rewritten virus timeline
A coronavirus-related death in California on February 6 has raised questions about the timing of the US outbreak. USA, which is by far the largest in the world. To get a scientific view of the implications, we spoke with Carl Zimmer, a science journalist, Times columnist and author of "A Planet of Viruses."
What do we know about the timing of the virus's arrival in the United States?
The virus itself jumped from bats to humans in Asia, most likely in China. Then there is the outbreak in Wuhan, which accelerated in December. Then it's in Europe, probably in early January.
Studies of virus samples from New York showed that The vast majority belonged to lineages introduced from Europe and probably arrived early in mid-February. You can see this from minor but revealing mutations in their genes that act as a signature. What New York viruses are most similar to are not viruses in Italy, but viruses in England, in France, in Belgium. It seems that many viruses were moving in Europe, and some were brought to the United States.
Evidence from California indicates that it was arriving there in early or mid-January.
Could the virus have been circulating in California even earlier?
Scientists do not believe Covid was furious in California in November. By looking at the genes of the viruses, you can see that it had just started in Wuhan. They don't see the kind of California hospitalizations you would see if it took off. We know what it's like when Covid-19 takes off, and it didn't happen in November.
What are you looking for next?
At the autopsy of the February 6 case, all they needed to find to confirm that this person had Covid-19 were a few fragments of the virus' genes.
If you really want to know more, you need the entire genome, all the genetic material of the virus. Then, by looking at the mutations, you can see where the virus came from, and you can start to get some guesswork about how it got there.
But we are dealing here with a deceased person. The virus in his remains is breaking down.
Still, scientists may be able to extract enough virus to reattach the genome. I am waiting for that.
