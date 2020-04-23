Hidden outbreaks spread through US cities. USA Much earlier than Americans knew, estimates

By the time New York City confirmed its first coronavirus case on March 1, thousands of infections were already quietly spreading throughout the city, a hidden blast of a disease many still considered a remote threat as the city awaited the first signs. of spring.
Hidden outbreaks were also spreading almost entirely undetected in Boston, San Francisco, Chicago, and Seattle, long before tests showed each city had a major problem, according to a disease spread model by researchers at Northeastern University who shared their results with The New York Times.
Even in early February, as the world focused on China, the virus was not only spreading in several American cities, but also spreading infections in other parts of the United States, the researchers found.
As political leaders grappled in February with the question of whether the outbreak would become serious enough to mandate measures such as school closings and remote work, little or no systematic testing was done to detect the virus.
"Meanwhile, deep down, you have this silent chain of transmission of thousands of people," said Alessandro Vespignani, director of the Institute of Network Sciences at Northeastern University in Boston, who led the research team.
Modeling the spread of a disease is inherently inaccurate, which involves estimating how often people come into contact with and transmit the virus while traveling, working, and socializing. The model estimates all infections, including those in people who may experience mild or symptom-free symptoms and those that are never detected in tests.
Other disease researchers said Dr. Vespignani's team's findings were in line with their own analyzes. The research provides the first clear explanation of how far behind the United States was in detecting the virus. And the results provide a warning of what can be repeated, the researchers say, if the restrictions of social distancing are lifted too quickly.
Dr. Robert R. Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week that US health officials had managed to trace the first known cases and their contacts in the United States before the outbreak get out of control.
"As of February 27, this country only had 14 cases," he said during a briefing. “We did that isolation and that contact tracing, and it was very successful. But then, when the virus exploded further, it exceeded public health capacity. "
But the new estimates of coronavirus infections are much higher than the official counts.
In late February, when the world's attention shifted to a terrible outbreak in Italy, those 14 known American cases were a small fraction of the thousands of undetected infections that researchers estimated were spreading from person to person across the country. .
And it is possible that more cases will come to the United States every day.
"Knowing the number of flights arriving in New York from Italy was like watching a horrible train crash in slow motion," said Adriana Heguy, director of the Center for Genomic Technology at Grossman School of Medicine at New York University.
Dr. Heguy's team and another from the Ichan School of Medicine at Mount Sinai discovered through genetic analysis that the seeds for most infections in New York came from multiple locations in Europe, rather than directly from China.
"We weren't testing, and if you're not testing you don't know," said Dr. Heguy. New estimates suggesting that thousands of infections spread silently in the first months of the year "don't seem surprising at all," he said.
There are other signs that the outbreak was worse at an earlier point than previously known. This week, health officials in Santa Clara County, California announced a Newly discovered coronavirus-related death on February 6, weeks earlier than previously thought to be the first death caused by the virus in the United States.
Some scientists warned that the new report's estimates of a huge invisible wave of infections may be too high, even though surveillance of tests was delayed at the time.
"Even with these corrections, it's still on the high side, this is higher than I expected," said Dr. Donald Burke, professor of epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health.
Others said the findings were in line with the fragmentary evidence that has been available so far. Lauren Ancel Meyers, professor of biology and statistics at the University of Texas at Austin, said that her own estimates of risk and The latest projections reveal a grim stealth of the early spread of the coronavirus.
"By the time you see some cases, it's pretty sure you already have an ongoing outbreak," said Dr. Meyers.
Dr. Vespignani's approach models the outbreak over time based on what is known about the virus and where it has been detected. Estimate the spread of the disease by simulating the movements of individual people based on where people fly, how they move, when they go to school, and other data. By running the model under various conditions, for example, when schools are closed, your team calculates where the virus may have spread undetected.
Invisible carriers of the disease, many with mild symptoms or none at all, can still transmit the virus. For that reason, when the leaders of many cities and states took action, it was too late to stop the initial spread.
Some cities with early outbreaks, especially Seattle, are believed to have prevented huge growth later by paying attention to the models available at the time and taking action long before the rest of the country.
"We knew that the numbers we saw were just the tip of the iceberg, and that there were much larger numbers below the surface," Jenny A. Durkan, the mayor of Seattle, said in an interview. "We had to act."
"Even though we learn new things about this virus almost daily, one thing remains constant: New Yorkers were put at risk by the total failure of the federal government to provide us with adequate testing capacity," said Mayor's press secretary, Freddi Goldstein .
In mid-February, a month before the closing of New York City schools, New York City and San Francisco already had more than 600 people with unidentified infections, and Seattle, Chicago, and Boston already had more than 100 people, estimate the findings. By March 1, when New York confirmed its first case, the numbers there may have already exceeded 10,000.
The model shows that, from these primary travel centers and some other cities, the disease spread to other places in the United States.
Dr. Vespignani said he and his research team warned officials of the silent spread, posting some of their first projections in mid-February. "We were talking to officials here, and it was the same reaction we had in Italy, in the UK, in Spain," said Dr. Vespignani. "They told me, 'OK, that's happening on your computer, not in reality'. Look," he added, "No one is going to close a country based on a model."
The virus moved quickly under the radar in February and March, doctors and researchers said, because few cities or states had adequate surveillance systems. And the tests, if they were being done, were random. Emergency rooms were busy preparing for the planned attack and likely lost some of the virus-related early deaths, and had no time or tools to check for infections on the fly, experts said.
It was mid-March before teams in N.Y.U. and Mount Sinai began taking samples for analysis in New York.
The new model findings produce a range of possible results for when the virus may have infected 10 people in each city. In New York, for example, the model shows that the first 10 infected people could have been walking the streets of the city since the last week of January or until mid-February. From there, infections at the outbreak centers grew exponentially.
Trevor Bedford, an associate professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington in Seattle, said that in late February it became clear that "community transmission," an outbreak, was probably quietly underway in Washington after for a single test result to appear. again positive for someone who had no symptoms.
Whatever the precise scale of the initial outbreak, that same dynamic will accelerate once measures to mitigate the spread are relaxed without other public health measures, Dr. Burke said. "When you eliminate social distancing, everything will go through the roof," he said.