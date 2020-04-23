Henry Golding's Foster Pit Bull attacks a smaller dog in the park

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Crazy Rich Asians & # 39; He was taking the dog named Stella for a walk in Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles when he mutilated the other dog, causing him a large neck injury.

Henry GoldingThe adoptive dog has apparently caused him trouble. The pit bull named Stella mutilated another dog during a walk with the actor at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles last week, according to a TMZ report.

The pit bull and the other dog, which was smaller than Stella, were running through the park when Stella attacked the smaller dog. He reportedly lifted the other dog by the neck, causing a large injury that required several hours of treatment at an animal hospital. The injured dog received 6 points, but will survive.

According to the site, the owner of the smallest dog reported the incident to a police officer who was in the park, but the police told him there was nothing they could do and that the incident should be resolved between the two parties. It appeared that Henry was not to blame for the incident, as his dog had a leash, while the smaller dog was not wearing one.

A source says Nick Young of "Crazy Rich Asians"The film adaptation gave the owner of the other dog his email address and they have communicated. The 33-year-old heartthrob offered to pay the medical bills.

It is unclear why Henry brought the adoptive dog to Pan Pacific Park amidst the coronavirus blockade. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the park's official website states that the recreation center is closed in accordance with city-wide mandatory park closure for all parks and beaches related to the city's Safer at Home directives.

Henry picked up Stella earlier this month after a meeting with Olivia munn. The "X-Men: Apocalypse"The actress, who has been a long-time advocate of animal adoption, helped connect the"Last Christmas"I starred with multiple organizations to find him the perfect dog. On Tuesday, April 21, the Malaysian-born star and his wife Liv Lo were seen walking the dog through their Los Angeles neighborhood.