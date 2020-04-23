Heidi Klum shows "Food Baby,quot; alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz in a hilarious photo, but fans are convinced that she is indeed pregnant!

The supermodel went to her platform to share a funny photo showing her "food baby,quot; with her husband Tom Kaulitz and her brother-in-law, her twin Bill. It seems the trio had a really great and delicious meal and as a result they all got their shirts up to show off their punches.

However, some fans couldn't help but theorize that Heidi really does expect a real baby with her husband Tom.

The photo shows Heidi in a bikini while she was in the kitchen with Tom and Bill.

The three of them lifted the top to show their bulging bellies like when a woman is pregnant!

Of course, that could not have been the case for the two men, but Heidi's case is another story!

While she made it clear she was just a "food baby,quot; by writing in the caption that "dinner was good," many fans still commented that she must be pregnant!

Here are some of his reactions to the post: "IDK, Heidi looks pretty real." / "Are you … hm … pregnant?" / "Dinner, huh?"

Others even assumed that the photo should be a pregnancy announcement and congratulated the supermodel, no questions asked!

Heidi and Tom were married in August and previously, a source discovered through HollywoodLife that she had no plans to have more babies.

‘Right now, they are perfect with the love they have for each other and the life they have built together. the children are not going to dictate their future or relationship a little, "the source explained.

Of course, they're allowed to change their minds and it might even happen at some point, not planned, but right now, it really seems like it was all just a joke about the amount of food and the guys enjoyed themselves over dinner.



