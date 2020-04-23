HealthPartners will cut 10% of the workforce, CEO receives 40% pay cut – Up News Info

HealthPartners announced Thursday the organization's plan to reduce overall compensation for salaried leaders in 2020 to manage financial challenges due to COVID-19.

HealthPartners President and CEO Andrea Walsh will cut salaries by 40% and compensation for leaders across the organization will be reduced by up to 30%.

"The current COVID-19 pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges, which we could not have imagined just a few months ago," Walsh said in a statement. "We are addressing the challenges and staying focused on our highest priority: the health and safety of our patients, members and colleagues."

HealthPartners also expects to suspend approximately 10% of its workforce in areas where the organization has temporarily halted, slowed, or deferred work; suspended employees will continue to obtain health benefits. The organization is also ending hiring and will cut vacant positions, except for urgent or critical needs.

