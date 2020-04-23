HBO Max Jake Tapper Adaptation Novel – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is developing an adaptation of Hellfire Club, CNN's first Jake Tapper novel, featuring The reborn co-writer Mark L. Smith.

The deal marks a bit of corporate synergy at WarnerMedia with Tapper, one of his news channel's highest-profile presenters on shows like The Lead and The state of the unionand serpentine sister HBO Max.

The digital platform, which will launch on May 27, ordered a script for the project, which will be adapted and produced by Smith. Tapper will also be executive producing alongside Cliff Roberts of Syndicate Entertainment.

The book, which was published by Little Brown in 2018, tells the story of Charlie Marder, a young first-year congressman who arrived in Washington, DC in the 1950s after the mysterious death of his predecessor. As he is plunged into the dangerous waters of politics at the height of Joe McCarthy's "red scare", he and his wife, zoologist Margaret, must quickly know who is friend and who is enemy. Amidst the whirlwind of powerful and glamorous political leaders and negotiators, a mysterious fatal car accident pushes Charlie and Margaret into an underworld of business, secret partnerships, and a plot that could change the course of history. When Charlie discovers a conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of government, he has to fight not only for his principles and his new political career, but for his life.

Tapper is represented by UTA, Mark L. Smith is represented by Syndicate Entertainment, Anonymous Content, and attorney Mark Temple.