Happy World Book Day! Have you already read the 19 best books of 2019?

On Earth we are briefly beautiful by Ocean Vuong

On Earth we are briefly beautiful It is a letter from a son to a mother who cannot read. Written when the speaker, Little Dog, is in his early twenties, the letter uncovers the story of a family that started before he was born, a story whose epicenter has its roots in Vietnam, and serves as a gateway to parts of his life that his mother has never seen. known, all this leads to an unforgettable revelation.