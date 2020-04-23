Happy World Book Day! Have you already read the 19 best books of 2019?

Trick Mirror: Reflections on self-deception by Jia Tolentino
Mirror trick it is an enlightening and unforgettable journey through the river of self-deception that rises just below the surface of our lives. This is a book about the incentives that shape us and about how difficult it is to see ourselves clearly through a culture that revolves around oneself.
On Earth we are briefly beautiful by Ocean Vuong
On Earth we are briefly beautiful It is a letter from a son to a mother who cannot read. Written when the speaker, Little Dog, is in his early twenties, the letter uncovers the story of a family that started before he was born, a story whose epicenter has its roots in Vietnam, and serves as a gateway to parts of his life that his mother has never seen. known, all this leads to an unforgettable revelation.
Once Upon a River by Diane Sutterfield
Once Upon a River It is a glorious tapestry from a book that combines folklore and science, magic and myth. Suspenseful, romantic and richly atmospheric, this is "a captivating tale, full of twists and turns like the river at its heart, and just as rich and intriguing.
Catch and kill: lies, spies and a conspiracy to protect predators by Ronan Farrow
In this instant New York Times best-selling tale of violence and espionage, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Ronan Farrow it exposes serial abusers and a clique of powerful interests bent on covering up the truth, at any cost.
Stephen King's Institute
Stephen King's last scare tells the story of Luke Ellis, who is kidnapped by intruders and taken to the Institute, where he discovers that gifted children like him are taken captive. Led by sinister staff, led by Mrs. Sigsby, Luke despairs of leaving. But no one has escaped from the Institute …
Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout
The iconic Olive struggles to understand not only herself and her own life, but also the lives of those around her in the city of Crosby, Maine. Whether it's a teenage girl who accepts the loss of her father, a young woman about to give birth during a hilariously inopportune moment, a nurse who confesses a secret crush in high school, or a lawyer fighting for an inheritance she doesn't want. Accept, the unforgettable Olive will continue to surprise, move and inspire us.
Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
Drawing on African history and mythology and his rich imagination, Marlon James has written a novel unlike anything ever presented before: an impressive adventure saga that is also ambitious and immersive reading. Defying categorization and full of unforgettable characters, Black Leopard, Red Wolf It is surprising and profound, as it explores the foundations of truth, the limits of power, and our need to understand them both.
Know my name: a memory of Chanel Miller
Know my name It will forever transform the way we think about sexual assault, challenging our beliefs about what is acceptable and telling the truth to the tumultuous reality of healing. It also introduces readers to an extraordinary writer, one whose words have already changed our world. Intertwining pain, resistance and humor, this memory will remain a modern classic.
Anne Patchett's Dutch House
Danny Conroy grows up in the Dutch house, a luxurious mansion. Although his father is distant and his mother is absent, Danny has his beloved sister Maeve: Maeve, with her wall of black hair, her wit, her brilliance. The brothers grow and change as life unfolds under the watchful eyes of the former owners of the house, in the pictures in their oil paintings.
Red on the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson
Two families from different social classes are united by an unexpected pregnancy and the child it produces. Going back and forth in time, with the power of poetry and the emotional richness of a story ten times longer, Jacqueline Woodson's extraordinary extraordinary novel uncovers the role that history and community have played in experiences, decisions and relationships of these families, and in this child's life.
For little creatures like us: Rituals to find meaning in our unlikely world by Sasha Sagan
Sasha Sagan was raised by secular parents, astronomer Carl Sagan, and writer and producer Ann Druyan. They taught him that the natural world and the vast cosmos are full of profound beauty, that science reveals truths more wonderful than any myth or fable. When Sagan shares these rituals, For little creatures like us It becomes a moving tribute to a father, a newborn daughter, a marriage and the natural world, a celebration of life itself and the power of our families and beliefs to unite us.
Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Daisy is a girl who comes of age in Los Angeles in the late 1960s, sneaks into clubs on the Sunset Strip, sleeps with rock stars, and dreams of singing in Whiskey a Go Go. Sex and drugs are exciting, but it's rock & # 39; n & # 39; roll that you love the most. By the time she is twenty, her voice is noticeable and she has the kind of carefree beauty that makes people do crazy things.
Nothing to see here by Kevin Wilson
Lillian and Madison were unlikely roommates and yet inseparable friends in their elite boarding school. But then Lillian had to drop out of school unexpectedly in the wake of a scandal and they have hardly spoken since. Until now, when Lillian receives a letter from Madison asking her for help …
Conviction for Denise Mina
The day that Anna McDonald's quiet and respectable life exploded began like all the days before: packing kids up for school, making breakfast, listening to another podcast about real crimes. Then her husband comes downstairs with an announcement, and Anna suddenly, surprisingly alone …
Where the Crawdads sing by Delia Owens
For years, rumors of the "Marsh Girl,quot; have haunted Barkley Cove, a quiet town on the North Carolina coast. So in late 1969, when the handsome Chase Andrews is found dead, the locals immediately suspect Kya Clark, the so-called Marsh Girl. But Kya is not what they say. Sensitive and intelligent, she has survived for years alone in the swamp she calls home, looking for friends in seagulls and lessons in the sand. Then the time comes when she longs to be touched and loved. When two young men from the town are intrigued by its wild beauty, Kya opens up to a new life, until the unthinkable happens.
