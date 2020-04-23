Halsey strips naked to celebrate Earth Day

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Without me & # 39; She shows her body in a cheeky Instagram image as she strips naked in a pool to celebrate Earth Day and honor Mother Nature.

Up News Info –

Halsey celebrated Earth Day on Wednesday April 22, 2020 mocking fans with a snap he posted online.

The singer undressed and posed for the exciting naked snap in her pool, facing away from the camera.

"NOW THAT I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION !!!!" she captioned the awesome shot. "Happy Earth Day! I encourage all my followers to take time to consider ways they can live more sustainably right now."

"We can all make small changes to reduce waste, such as remembering to recycle, using wooden utensils instead of plastic, switching to solid shampoos and conditioners, shopping at small farm businesses, etc."

"I know I still have a long way to go to reduce the waste and carbon emissions my profession has historically brought, but my team and I are working hard to fix it! If you already suffer from ecological anxiety from the danger you are currently experiencing our Earth! Making small changes that you can manage could help bring you a great feeling of relief and happiness. Sending my love. "

<br />

The singer of "Without Me" shared images of beautiful natural settings that she made on her trips around the world.

The singer has also been doing her part to give back during the coronavirus crisis: on Wednesday April 22, 2020, she performed as part of the live broadcast of "Jersey 4 Jersey Benefit Show" alongside Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi among others, and has also donated protective masks to front-line healthcare workers in his adopted hometown of Los Angeles.